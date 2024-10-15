MMQB: Riding the late-season momentum

There’s something to be said about peaking at the right time in this league.

The last two Grey Cup champions are perfect examples. The Montreal Alouettes finished the 2023 regular season on a five-game winning streak before taking home the 110th Grey Cup. The year before saw Toronto win seven of its last nine before finishing with a championship.

And this season’s Saskatchewan Roughriders are making a good case to be in that same conversation.

You can make it four straight wins for the Riders after their impressive 39-8 win over the BC Lions on Saturday. This comes after a miserable stretch that saw Saskatchewan go winless over a stretch of seven games (0-6-1), wiping out a great start to the season.

And don’t look now, but not only have the Roughriders clinched a home playoff date, they’re also still in the mix to lock down first place in the West Division after Winnipeg’s 14-11 loss to Toronto to kickoff Week 19. With both teams on a bye this week, top spot in the division won’t be decided until the final weekend of the regular season.

» 111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Riders secure home game, Argos are playoff-bound

» Riders shut down Lions to earn home playoff game

» Argos beat Bombers to punch playoff ticket

Regardless, though, the Roughriders looks like they’re going to be a handful.

During this win streak, the Riders have averaged more than 33 points per game. It’s the offence Sask envisioned when they signed quarterback Trevor Harris in 2023 free agency before he sustained a season ending injury in Week 6 of last year.

Harris has averaged 298 yards passing during this four-game stretch while throwing five touchdowns against two interceptions. In fact, since returning from injury in Week 11, Harris has been one of the league’s most productive and efficient quarterbacks even if team results didn’t immediately follow.

But the good signs don’t stop at quarterback. The return of running back AJ Ouellette can’t be understated, either. After missing almost two full months with a hip injury, Ouellette returned on Saturday to the tune of 84 yards on 16 carries. Having their bruising tailback in the fold heading into the playoffs is a huge addition for this Saskatchewan offence.

Big plays only 🤝 In the first half, @SEmilus surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season 👏 Thanksgiving Weekend Presented by @PurolatorInc pic.twitter.com/qx15CYOTe3 — CFL (@CFL) October 13, 2024

At receiver, National Samuel Emilus has cemented himself as a go-to in this league and leads a group of receivers that has evolved impressively over the year. And let’s give a shoutout to this offensive line, which allowed just one sack against BC and has allowed less than two per game this season, which is a significant improvement compared to the last two years.

On defence, boundary halfback Rolan Milligan Jr. continues to put himself in the Most Outstanding Player conversation with his league leading eight interceptions. Milligan has been part of a thriving defensive backfield that also includes field corner Marcus Sayles (four interceptions) and SAM linebacker C.J. Reavis (84 defensive tackles, four sacks).

Things got a little scary for fans in Saskatchewan through the month of August and into September. But following a close 26-21 loss to Winnipeg in their Labour Day rematch, the Roughriders hit the reset button during a Week 15 bye.

Saskatchewan hasn’t lost since, and they’ve got as good a chance as anyone to come out of an ultra-tight West Division.

We didn’t mention this last week, but the Ottawa REDBLACKS deserve a little kudos for clinching their first playoff berth since 2018. Ottawa returned from its bye to close out Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator with a tight 19-12 loss in Montreal. But despite the loss and a recent tough stretch, a REDBLACKS return to the post-season is an accomplishment worth noting after going four straight seasons with no more than four wins.

Speaking of which, the REDBLACKS are involved in the marquee matchup of Week 20 when they visit Toronto on Saturday afternoon. The Argos and REDBLACKS are locked in for the Eastern Semi-Final and are separated by just one point with two games remaining on either side. With home field still up for grabs, Saturday’s contest should be a lot of fun.

Then there’s the BC Lions, who close out their regular season Saturday night at home to Montreal. The Lions have a Week 21 bye and know they’ll be on the road for the Western Semi-Final, which means there’s plenty of incentive to finish on a strong note.

We know how talented BC is, but this group has struggled with consistency over the last couple months. Whether it’s a positive finish for quarterback Nathan Rourke or a strong defensive showing against the reigning Grey Cup champions, the Lions have a chance to enter the playoffs on a high with a win Saturday.