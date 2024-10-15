Report: Vernon Adams Jr. to start in Lions’ regular season finale

VANCOUVER — TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Vernon Adams Jr. will get the start in the BC Lions’ regular season finale.

Lalji saw Adams taking first-team reps in practice on Tuesday and said that he’d been told that Adams would get the start this week when the Lions host the Montreal Alouettes at BC Place.

As the #BCLions begin their walk through VA is getting the first reps with the starters. I’m told he will start this Saturday in the season finale. @CFLonTSN https://t.co/txrlNWXRzA pic.twitter.com/RjS99QcBlW — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 15, 2024

Adams had assumed starting duties for the Lions in 2023, after Nathan Rourke left the team to pursue NFL opportunities. Adams and the Lions were off to a blistering pace to the 2024 season before he was injured in Week 9, in the Lions’ loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team signed Rourke back on Aug. 13 and made him the team’s starter. The 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian hasn’t found the same rhythm that he enjoyed with the Lions’ offence two seasons ago. In eight games he’s made 136 of 209 passes for 1,781 yards and four touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Adams has made 171 of 266 passes this year for 2,544 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions through nine games. Adams has dressed for all 17 of the Lions’ regular season games this year.

The Lions started the season 5-1 and now stand at 8-9 and are locked into the third spot in the West Division standings, which means that they will travel to face their playoff opponent in the Western Semi-Final on Nov. 2.