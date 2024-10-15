Shiltz headlines 5 PFF Grades that standout from Thanksgiving Weekend

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks are looking towards the future as they close out the 2024 season.

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, meaning they could look to use these remaining games to evaluate the roster as they prepare for next year.

That includes the pivot position, with Matthew Shiltz and Tre Ford making their case for quarterback of the future. Both signal-callers earned good offensive grades in their Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator matchup, showing they can move the ball with their arms and their legs.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF grades that standout from Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Matthew Shiltz | QB | Calgary Stampeders | 87.7 offensive grade

Shiltz was playing in his first start for the Stamps and essentially auditioning for the position as Calgary looks to 2025 and beyond.

The pivot registered a high PFF grade after accumulating 279 yards from scrimmage, including five runs for 64 yards. Shiltz registered a big-time throw to go along four missed tackles forced in the running game and three first downs rushing, showcasing his ability to move the offence in different ways.

Tre Ford | QB | Edmonton Elks | 85.0 offensive grade

Ford also registered a big-time throw and was not penalized by his interceptions as turnover-worthy plays.

The signal-caller also completed 79.3 per cent of his passes in the win over the Stampeders, while rushing for 33 yards over three attempts. In a duel between two teams without playoff hopes, Ford led his team to the win and showed he can still be a dangerous quarterback going forward.

Jerreth Sterns | WR | Saskatchewan Roughriders 791 receiving grade

Sterns earned his highest grade of the season after catching six passes for 60 yards and a major.

The receiver added six first downs and two contested catches as a key piece for what is turning out to be a very deep Roughriders passing game.

Wynton McManis | LB | Toronto Argonauts | 88.8 defensive grade

McManis led all players in overall defensive grade.

The veteran was playing in only his third game back from injury but is already back to his dominant self, allowing only three catches for 22 yards in coverage without a single first down, while also earning an 80.8 run defence grade with zero missed tackles.

Jake Ceresna | DL | Toronto Argonauts | 76.6 defensive grade

Another important piece in the Argonauts win was defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

The off-season trade acquisition had four pressures, two stops and zero missed tackles for the Boatmen in their win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.