111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Argos eye hosting Semi-Final

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have a chance to lock up second in the East Division in Week 20.

An Argonauts win against Ottawa on Saturday afternoon and Toronto will host the Eastern Semi-Final on November 2.

The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

TOR WIN = TOR to host Ottawa in Eastern Semi-Final at BMO Field on Saturday, November 2 at 3 p.m. ET

WEST DIVISION

No clinching scenarios this week.

PLAYOFF PICTURE