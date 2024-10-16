Follow CFL

© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.

Playoffs October 16, 2024

111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Argos eye hosting Semi-Final

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have a chance to lock up second in the East Division in Week 20.

An Argonauts win against Ottawa on Saturday afternoon and Toronto will host the Eastern Semi-Final on November 2.

The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

  • TOR WIN = TOR to host Ottawa in Eastern Semi-Final at BMO Field on Saturday, November 2 at 3 p.m. ET

WEST DIVISION

  • No clinching scenarios this week.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

  • In Week 17, Montreal clinched the East Division title for the first time since 2012, earning the right to host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET.
  • In Week 17, Winnipeg secured a playoff berth for an eighth consecutive season.
  • In Week 18, Ottawa locked up a spot in the post-season for the first time since 2018.
  • In Week 18, BC booked its ticket to the Playoffs for the third straight season.
  • In Week 18, Saskatchewan advanced to the post-season for the first time since 2021.
  • In Week 18, crossover scenarios in either direction were exhausted.
  • In Week 19, Toronto earned its way into the post-season for a fourth consecutive season.
The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!