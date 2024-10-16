111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Argos eye hosting Semi-Final

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have a chance to lock up second in the East Division in Week 20.
An Argonauts win against Ottawa on Saturday afternoon and Toronto will host the Eastern Semi-Final on November 2.
The following scenarios are in play this week.
EAST DIVISION
- TOR WIN = TOR to host Ottawa in Eastern Semi-Final at BMO Field on Saturday, November 2 at 3 p.m. ET
WEST DIVISION
- No clinching scenarios this week.
PLAYOFF PICTURE
- In Week 17, Montreal clinched the East Division title for the first time since 2012, earning the right to host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET.
- In Week 17, Winnipeg secured a playoff berth for an eighth consecutive season.
- In Week 18, Ottawa locked up a spot in the post-season for the first time since 2018.
- In Week 18, BC booked its ticket to the Playoffs for the third straight season.
- In Week 18, Saskatchewan advanced to the post-season for the first time since 2021.
- In Week 18, crossover scenarios in either direction were exhausted.
- In Week 19, Toronto earned its way into the post-season for a fourth consecutive season.