Honour Roll, Week 19: McManis head of class

TORONTO — Wynton McManis, Chad Kelly and the Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 19 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: OFFENCE

QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 14 – WPG 11

PFF Player Grade: 90.4

16-of-23 passing (69.6 per cent) for 203 yards

One touchdown pass for his seventh of the season

Nine rushes for 33 yards, including a season-high 18-yard effort

111.3 efficiency rating

Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 15)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: DEFENCE

LB | Wynton McManis | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 14 – WPG 11

PFF Player Grade: 88.8

63 total defensive snaps

Eight defensive tackles

One pass knockdown and one fumble recovery, returned for six yards.

84.5 Grade on 31 coverage snaps

Third Honour Roll All-week selection (Weeks 1 and 6)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: OFFENSIVE LINE

Montreal Alouettes | OTT 12 – MTL 19

PFF unit grade: 73.3

Top-3 performers

o Nick Callender | 73.5

o Josh Donovan | 71.2

o Justin Lawrence | 68.7

