Report: Dru Brown takes first-team reps for REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — TSN 1200’s A.J. Jakubec is reporting that quarterback Dru Brown is back on the field for the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Jakubec said that Brown was taking first-team reps for the REDBLACKS in their Wednesday practice. The 27-year-old has missed the team’s past two games with an ankle injury.

Dru Brown is taking 1st team reps at QB for the @REDBLACKS. — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) October 16, 2024

Jakubec also noted that the REDBLACKS had a couple of other key figures taking first-team reps with the offence. Receivers Justin Hardy and Bralon Addison were on the field on Wednesday, as was offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek.

The REDBLACKS have clinched their first playoff berth since the 2018 season, but have lost their last four games, tumbling to third place in the East Division. The team travels to Toronto this week to face the Argonauts in a game that could determine who hosts the Eastern Semi-Final on Nov. 2.

Brown has made 255 of 383 passes for 3,114 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions, placing him sixth in the league in passing. He has a 7-5-1 record in his first year as a full-time starter.