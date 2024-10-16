Start vs. Sit: Austin Mack in rhythm

Two weeks remain in the regular season, leaving CFL fantasy players little time to mount a league title-winning rally. Those atop their respective leagues should not take their foot off the gas as one bad week can alter a potential championship celebration.

The Week 20 Start vs. Sit has just three games to work with. As usual, we’ll work our magic.

Calgary (4-11-1) at Hamilton (6-10-0), Friday, 7:00 PM (Eastern)

Line: N/A

O/U: N/A

Start: Taylor Powell, QB, Hamilton, $7,500 Salary

There’s a chance the Ticats give Powell the starting nod over passing yards leader Bo Levi Mitchell with the team out of playoff contention. Powell made his first appearance since Week 11 and completed three of his four attempts for 32 yards in the Week 18 loss to the Blue Bombers.

A 25.2 fantasy point outing in Week 10 against the Alouettes gave us a glimpse into the level of production Powell can offer. Be ready to pivot to Mitchell if Hamilton chooses to stay the course, but if they are indeed ready to give the Tim Hortons Field faithful a sneak peek into the future, then playing Powell in the home finale will also give fantasy players a look at a potential 2025 breakout player.

Sit: Matthew Shiltz, QB, Calgary, $7,000 Salary

Shiltz put a serviceable 16.4 FP in Week 19. However, he put up those numbers against an Elks pass defence that is last in yards allowed. His 6.5 yards per pass does not offer an encouraging outlook for better numbers. His Week 19 numbers were a bit inflated as he led the Stampeders with 64 yards on five carries, so don’t expect another stellar outing on the ground.

Calgary is seventh in passing yards per game and faces a Hamilton defence that, despite allowing 27 touchdown passes, has been around average in yardage allowed. Like the Tiger-Cats, the Stamps are playing out the string and could rotate a lot of players as they, too, begin looking ahead until next June. That means keeping Shiltz off your fantasy roster.

Ottawa (8-7-1) at Toronto (9-7-0), Saturday, 3:00 PM

Line: N/A

O/U: N/A

Start: Makai Polk, WR, Toronto, $6,000 Salary

Continuing his recent run of solid fantasy production, Polk scored 12.2 FP in Argos’ gritty Week 19 win over the Blue Bombers. Friday was the fifth straight game of at least 12.2 FP for Polk, who has tallied at least 82 receiving yards in four of those contests.

Polk averages 15.3 yards per catch and now leads the team with 798 receiving yards. A 1,000-yard season isn’t too far out of reach, and while he likely won’t achieve the milestone on Saturday, fantasy players can expect Polk to keep delivering impressive numbers for a Toronto passing game that must come up big if the Argos hope to host a Semi-Final game on November 2.

Sit: Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Ottawa, $8,500 Salary

Masoli has yet to top 15.7 FP and has scored a total of 16.7 FP in his last two starts. Interceptions have been a bane for the former All-CFL as Masoli has thrown six in his last four games compared to just four passing majors. He has also failed to top 218 passing yards in three of his last four outings.

The REDBLACKS’ best chance to make a postseason run may lie with Masoli, whose veteran savvy and big game experience will play well when win or go home kicks on November 2. However, they need Masoli to put together the calibre of play he’s still capable of providing. Fantasy players should not gamble in hopes Masoli finds his stride on Saturday.

Montreal (12-3-1) at BC (8-9-0), Saturday, 7:00 PM

Line: N/A

O/U: N/A

Start: Austin Mack, WR, Montreal, $9,400 Salary

The East Division regular season champs welcomed back Mack in Week 19 as he caught four passes for 92 yards on nine targets, giving him 13.2 FP in just his second game of the season. Having Mack in tune will make Montreal’s passing attack more potent, giving quarterback Cody Fajardo another option to work with the likes of Kaion Julien-Grant, Charleston Rambo, Tyler Snead, and Cole Spieker.

Mack has been targeted 17 times in his two games, so expect the trend of the Als giving him a high volume of opportunities. Even though the Als have little to play for, the goal of getting Mack in rhythm makes him a solid fantasy option this week.

Sit: Alexander Hollins, WR, BC, $11,000 Salary

Hollins returned to the lineup in Week 19 and caught two of his five targets for just 17 yards, continuing a stretch of shaky fantasy numbers. Since scoring 23.6 FP in Week 5, Hollins has two games of double-digit fantasy production while managing only one major in the same span.

BC’s passing game hasn’t been the same since Vernon Adams Jr. was injured in Week 9 loss to Winnipeg. The offence has lacked its big-play element, and while Justin McInnis has also seen a sharp decline, his 17.9 FP in Week 19 does offer a sense of encouragement. The same cannot be said for Hollins, which is why keeping him off your Week 20 lineup is paramount.