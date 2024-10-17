Argos ink QB Tucker Horn to futures contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday they have signed American QB Tucker Horn to a futures contract starting in 2025.

Horn, six-foot-one, 195 pounds, was a finalist for the Division III Player of the Year in 2023 after completing 71 per cent of his passes and throwing for 3,178 yards with 34 touchdowns at Trinity University.

The Texas native spent five seasons at Trinity (2019-2023), amassing nearly 9,000 passing yards and 97 touchdowns against just 17 interceptions in 42 regular season games.

Horn was his conference’s Player of the Year from 2021-2023. He left Trinity as the school’s all-time leader in completion percentage (66.7%) and QB efficiency rating (167.2). He also ranks third in program history in total touchdowns (97), passing yards (9,007), completions (710) and attempts (1,048).