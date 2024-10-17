Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Another big play for Janarion Grant?

Blitz Picks regained its early season form by going 6-2 in Week 19, bringing our record to 82-63 entering Week 20.

With the penultimate week before the conclusion of the regular season upon us, let’s build on the momentum.

1. Will BC return a kickoff, punt, or missed field goal for at least 30.5 yards in Saturday’s regular-season finale against Montreal?

Yes. Lions return specialist Terry Williams leads the league with 1,335 yards in kickoff returns (23.4 yards per return) and 11.1 yards on punt returns. The Alouettes’ one glaring flaw is they allow a league-high 25.5 yards per kickoff return and have allowed two returns for majors. This bodes well for this pick to come through.

2. Will Toronto return specialist Janarion Grant return a kickoff, punt, or missed field goal at least 30.5 yards against Ottawa on Saturday?

Yes. Grant has a league-best with eight kickoff returns of at least 40 yards and three punt returns of at least 30 yards. He’s returned four returns for majors and is third in the league in combined yards. A big play waiting to happen any time he touches the ball, count on Grant to make the BMO Field crowd ooh and ahh at least once Saturday afternoon.

3. Will Ottawa running back Khalan Laborn finish with at least 65.5 yards from scrimmage against Toronto on Saturday?

No. The feeling here is that the game flow will evolve into a pass-friendly one, leaving rushing attempts scarce. Laborn has averaged 59.8 rushing yards per game in his five starts with the REDBLACKS and while we love him as a Week 20 sleeper, he would need to be involved in the passing game to prove us wrong.

4. Will Calgary kicker René Paredes kick at least 2.5 field goals at Hamilton on Friday?

Yes. Our special teams-themed BP continues with Paredes, who has scored 142 points for a Stampeders team that has struggled to find points. Paredes is 26 for 30 in attempts from at least 40 yards, so expect him to deliver at least one of his field goals from long range.

5. Will Hamilton receiver Tim White have at least one reception of at least 30 yards against Calgary on Friday?

No. He’s gone four straight games without a big play after recording big plays in Weeks 12 and 13. White has just three receptions of better than 30 yards this season despite being two yards from a third consecutive season over 1,000 yards. The chance does exist that White delivers a big play against a Stampeders defence allowing a 72 percent completion rate, but we will roll on the side of caution.

6. Will Montreal return specialist James Letcher Jr. finish with at least 120.5 all-purpose yards against BC on Saturday?

Yes. Letcher leads the league averaging 133.7 all-purpose yards per game with all but 42 of those yards coming on returns. He has returns of at least 57 yards on punt, kickoff and missed field goals, making him an explosive presence who does not need too many return attempts to easily hurdle this total.