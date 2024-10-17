CFL Fantasy Projections: Vernon Adams Jr. back on top?

Enjoy the Week 20 rankings, especially if you’re a fan of adding BC Lions players to your lineup. Saturday’s home date against the Alouettes is the regular season finale, but Lions faithful would love to see one more home date on November 16.

Quarterback is a confusing position this week. Not only does Vernon Adams Jr. return to the Lions lineup, but there are several teams facing uncertainty at pivot. It’s our job to get you through the choppy waters, so relax and enjoy the waves.

Without further ado…

RELATED

» Start vs. Sit: Austin Mack in rhythm

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Oliveira tops all running backs

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

» Visit CFL Game Zone to make your All-CFL votes

Quarterbacks

1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $8,000 Salary (16.9 Projected Fantasy Points): The Lions are going back to Adams after Nathan Rourke struggled in the Week 19 loss to the Roughriders. Adams hasn’t started since Week 9, and even against a tough Montreal secondary, the potential of BC’s passing game rises, especially if Adams can bring back the quick strike element that made him a runaway choice for Most Outstanding Player before his injury.

2. Whoever starts for Hamilton between Bo Levi Mitchell ($13,500 Salary, 16.7 PFP) or Taylor Powell ($7,500 Salary, 5.8 PFP): Mitchell is putting up All-CFL numbers and has an excellent chance to cross the 5,000-yard mark. However, the Ticats could begin setting the foundation for the future and allow Powell to stake his claim on the starting job. Either pivot will thrive against a Stampeders team allowing 27.1 offensive points per game.

3. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $13,500 Salary (17.6 PFP): Here lies another possible change fantasy players must consider as the Alouettes may consider going with Davis Alexander to keep Fajardo healthy for the Eastern Final on November 9. There’s also the potential that both quarterbacks see action, obviously limiting the fantasy upside of each.

Running Backs

1. James Butler, Hamilton, $12,100 Salary (14.9 PFP): If injuries hadn’t slowed Butler down midseason, we’d be talking about an All-CFL. Butler has scored in double digits in all but one game he has played in, and facing a Calgary run defence allowing 127.3 yards per game makes him a strong anchor for your Week 20 lineup.

2. William Stanback, BC, $12,600 Salary (12.7 PFP): The return of Adams Jr.to the lineup is what the doctor ordered for Stanback, who has failed to reach double-digit FP in three of his last four games. Montreal is eighth in run defence (117.9 yards allowed per game), translating into an opportunity for the league’s second-leading rusher to regain his form before the Western Semi-Final against Saskatchewan.

3. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $11,200 Salary (11.2 PFP): Oddly, Mills has had just eight carries over the past two games. That trend should end on Friday as Mills gets to run against a Ticats defence that is seventh in rushing yards allowed (115.7). It would take a pair of massive outings for him to achieve 1,000 yards, but we have seen backs rack up 281 yards in consecutive games, so…

Receivers

1. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $13,000 Salary (16.5 PFP): Here’s banking that Hardy returns to the lineup after missing Week 19 with an ankle injury. He’s a lock for All-CFL honours and is well within range of recording 100 receptions this season.

2. Justin McInnis, BC, $10,300 Salary (13.8 PFP): Coming off his best fantasy production (17.9 FP) since Week 6, faith in McInnis has risen further with Adams Jr. back into the lineup. Before his Week 9 injury, McInnis scored at least 14.5 FP in all but one game. We all love good reunions, right?

3. Tim White, Hamilton, $12,000 Salary (13.9 PFP): White has just one game of double-digit fantasy production since Week 13, which was also when he last recorded a major. Whoever is throwing the ball to him on Friday will get him back on track as he will eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for a third consecutive season.

4. Austin Mack, Montreal, $9,400 Salary (6.8 PFP): Throw the projection out the window. Mack has averaged 8.5 targets in the two games he’s played and with the Alouettes seeking to have everyone on the same page before the Eastern Final, expect the steady stream of targets to continue in his direction.

5. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $12,400 Salary (14 PFP): Begelton has produced another outstanding season despite the challenges of the Stampeders passing game. He has scored at least 12.9 FP in all but one game since Week 9 and continues to provide solid fantasy production.

6. Makai Polk, Toronto, $6,000 Salary (13.3 PFP): He remains a tremendous value play, having tallied double-digit fantasy numbers in five straight games. There’s a sneaky feeling that Saturday’s home date against the REDBLACKS could be high scoring, which means Polk will have a hand in how the Argos light up the scoreboard.

7. Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa, $5,000 Salary (14.7 PFP): Move him up the boards if Justin Hardy is out. Even if Hardy does play, Pimpleton is positioned for a third straight game of at least 15.9 FP.

8. Kiondre Smith, Hamilton, $9,300 Salary (11.1 FP): Smith is finishing the season on a high note, scoring 11.4 FP in three straight games. The Ticats have shown there’s enough targets to go around, so stacking Smith with White and whoever starts at pivot is the gateway to a solid lineup in Week 20.

Defences

1. Montreal, $10,000 Salary (7.7 PFP): The Als have recorded interceptions in four of their last five games and could make Adams Jr.’s return to the lineup a forgettable experience.

2. Hamilton, $6,000 Salary (5.2 PFP): Money well spent here. Calgary has a league-worst -19 turnover margin, a number the Ticats will seek to exploit early.

3. Toronto, $9,000 Salary (6.2 PFP): The playoff-bound REDBLACKS have a -12-turnover margin, and we’ve seen Argos D go on turnover frenzies before.