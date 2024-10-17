CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Jalen Philpot an option in Week 20?

With the regular season winding down, the ground is fertile for finding sleepers.

Week 20 brings several sleepers CFL fantasy players will have the opportunity to insert into their lineups. Of course, we’re here to discover them for you.

Quarterback

Dru Brown, REDBLACKS, $10,500 Salary (at Toronto, Saturday)

Ottawa’s practice on Wednesday had Brown running with the first team, a possible indication he will return to the starting lineup after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. Brown had not delivered for fantasy players before the injury as he recorded 2.3 FP in Weeks 15-16. Still, his return, coupled with the return of star receiver Justin Hardy, bodes well for those looking to roll the dice on Brown, who scored 17.4 FP in his previous matchup against the Argonauts in Week 14.

Toronto has allowed 29 completions over 30 yards and allows 288.2 yards per game. In a must-win contest for Ottawa, a healthy Brown can (and will) exceed his projection of 11.5 FP. We like him to finish in the 17-19 FP range with room to do much more.

Running Back

Khalan Laborn, REDBLACKS, $5,000 Salary (at Toronto, Saturday)

Since becoming the lead back in Week 14, Laborn has become a steady fantasy producer, scoring at least 10.2 FP in his first four starts before narrowing missing out in Week 19 by scoring 9.4 FP. He will rebound this week by at least hitting his projection of 13.6 FP against an Argos defence that, while ranked third in rushing defence, could be vulnerable on the ground if the REDBLACKS passing game finds an early groove. If so, that means Laborn, a solid receiver out of the backfield, could approach the 16-18 FP range.

Receivers

Stanley Berryhill III, Lions, $2,500 Salary (vs. Alouettes, Saturday)

Returning Vernon Adams Jr.to the starting lineup brings hope that BC can regain the explosive passing attack that terrified opposing defences before Adams Jr.’ Week 9 injury completely altered the Lions’ season. If you’re a believer, consider adding Berryhill, who has recorded at least four receptions in three straight games and has the speed to get behind a Montreal pass defence that has allowed a mere nine completions of better than 30 yards. Berryhill is this week’s poster of a deep sleeper and projects for 6.1 FP on Saturday. However, we’re betting Adams’ return will be fruitful for Berryhill, who could double his projection.

Jalen Philpot, Stampeders, $9,300 Salary (at Hamilton, Friday)

Calgary is seventh in passing yards per game (264.6) and has struggled to find consistency at pivot. Despite the challenges, Philpot has scratched the surface of his potential with three straight games of at least 10.1 FP and has scored a pair of majors. The Hamilton defence has yielded a league-high 47 offensive touchdowns with 27 of those coming via the arms of opposing pivots. That makes Philpot a great choice this week. He’s projected for 10.5 FP, but we feel Philpot has the chance to emerge as one of the best performers of Week 20. Add him.