Costabile: 3 storylines to watch in Week 20

Week 20 is just around the corner with kickoff of the second last week of the regular season getting underway on Friday night.

There’s only three games on tap this week, as Edmonton, Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg are all off on a bye, but there’s still lots to keep an eye on.

Things start with two teams out of the playoffs but still wanting to make an impact, then we head into Saturday for an Eastern Semi-Final preview followed by a familiar face getting the start for the Lions.

Here’s one storyline to watch in each game in Week 20.

DON’T CALL IT A MEANINGLESS GAME

Calgary at Hamilton | Friday, October 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET

There really are no meaningless games in the CFL. Sure, the Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats aren’t in the playoffs, but there’s still reason for each of them to want to win on Friday night.

For the Tiger-Cats, it’s their last home game. This is the final sign off to the loyal fans in the Hammer who have been with them through it all this season at Tim Hortons Field. It’s the fans’ last chance to see the CFL’s leading passer, Bo Levi Mitchell, in action in person. Mitchell has thrown for a CFL-best 4,576 yards and has thrown the most passing touchdowns in the league (26).

On the other side, Calgary has a chance to win their first game on the road this season after going 0-7 away from McMahon Stadium. It’s also another start for Matthew Shiltz to get some reps this season after he was put into action on Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator. Shiltz connected on 18 of 33 passes for 215 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against Edmonton.

For both teams, it’s also a chance to play for a roster spot on either their current team or potentially another team in the future. There’s no doubt whoever hits the field will be playing as hard as they can and you’ll want to tune in for Friday Night Football.

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW

Ottawa at Toronto | Saturday, October 19 | 3:00 p.m. ET

The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts know they’re going to play each other in the Eastern Semi-Final, they just don’t know where the game will be located.

Toronto currently sits in second place, one point ahead of Ottawa. An Argonauts win on Saturday afternoon will mean the Eastern Semi will be played at BMO Field. A REDBLACKS win means the location of the playoff game will have to be determined in Week 21.

Home field advantage is a huge plus in the playoffs, of course, but for these two teams, it’s even more important this year. Both have losing records on the road this season; Ottawa is 2-6 away from TD Place while Toronto is 3-5 away from BMO.

Winners of three of their last four, including two wins against the respective division-leading Alouettes and Blue Bombers, the Argonauts have been hot lately, especially their defence. Last week against Winnipeg, Toronto’s defence collected seven sacks and had two key turnovers on downs. First they stopped Winnipeg’s Terry Wilson Jr. on the one-yard line to keep the home team off the scoresheet in the first quarter and Wynton McManis forced Zach Collaros out of bounds on third down with Winnipeg’s quarterback running for the first-down marker on a potential game-winning drive.

Ottawa, on the other hand, has lost their last four contests. Their last win was against the Argos back in Week 14. But with Dru Brown likely to return this week, he was taking first-team reps with the REDBLACKS at practice on Wednesday, perhaps their fortunes are about to change in The Six.

Saturday afternoon’s contest on CTV is a big one. Get your popcorn ready.

VERNON ADAMS JR. RETURNS

Montreal at BC | Saturday, October 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET

With their playoff seeding locked up (BC can’t finish higher than third) the Lions know what’s next for them: a date with either Winnipeg or Saskatchewan in the Western Semi-Final. This week’s game is their last of the regular season before heading into a Week 21 bye.

Head coach Rick Campbell announced on Tuesday that it would be Vernon Adams Jr. getting the start in the Leos’ regular season finale and not Nathan Rourke. Adams Jr. and the Lions were excellent to start the season before the pivot was injured in Week 9. Nathan Rourke returned from the NFL and stepped in while Adams Jr. was injured before continuing to be the team’s starting quarterback through to Thanksgiving Weekend.

In eight games, Rourke’s made 136 of 209 passes for 1,781 yards and four touchdowns with nine interceptions. Adams Jr., on the other hand, has connected on 171 of 266 passes this year for 2,544 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions through nine games.

Campbell did note that if Adams Jr. plays well against Montreal this weekend, he’s likely to get the start in the Western Semi-Final on November. 2.

The 31-year-old pivot will have the task of going against a tough Alouettes defence, though who is to say how many starters will make the trip across the country after the Als have already locked up the top of the East Division and will host the Eastern Final. Through 19 weeks, Montreal has allowed the second-lowest points per game (21.8) and the least amount of offensive touchdowns (26). They’re second to the Saskatchewan Roughriders (+25) in turnover ratio at +10.