3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 20 win over Calgary

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Calgary Stampeders were both knocked out of playoff contention entering Friday’s game at Tim Hortons Field but that fact certainly didn’t slow down Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

Mitchell put together an electric performance against his former club in a 42-20 win while his team’s defence came up with a couple of key takeaways to keep the visiting Stamps in check.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Tiger-Cats’ win over the Stampeders in Week 20.

5 – BO LEVI MITCHELL PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Mitchell tied his season-high mark with five passing touchdowns as Hamilton’s pivot finished off several drives with precision in the red zone.

He started off the game with a couple of quick tosses to Tim White, who scored the Ticats their first two touchdowns of the ballgame, but then ended up spreading the love to his receivers as things went on. Steven Dunbar Jr. got on the end of a couple of touchdown throws of his own, while Jevoni Robinson scored after bringing down a 27-yard pass from Mitchell.

6 – BIG PLAYS ON OFFENCE

Between the 20-yard lines, the Ticats offence was potent, nailing a number of big plays through the air and on the ground to get into scoring range.

The hosts created six big plays on offence to Calgary’s zero, with four passes of 30-plus yards and two runs of at least 20. White and Dunbar were the playmakers in the receiver room, with the pair combining for those four splash plays. In the backfield, Bell came through with runs of 21 and 52 to finish with 139 yards in the box score.

2 – HAMILTON TAKEAWAYS

Though it was their offence who perhaps stole the show at Tim Hortons Field, the Ticats defence stepped up with a couple of key turnovers to get Mitchell and company back on the field.

Both of the turnovers came in a first half dominated by the home team. Jonathan Moxey came away with a first-quarter pick on Matt Shiltz, and then Ray Wilborn popped the ball loose out of Kylin Hill‘s grasp in the second quarter to give the Ticats possession and even more momentum.