Argos host REDBLACKS seeking home playoff game

TORONTO — Second place in the East Division could be decided on Saturday afternoon when the Toronto Argonauts welcome the Ottawa REDBLACKS to BMO Field.

If Toronto can pull out a victory, they’ll finish second and earn the right to host Ottawa in the Eastern Semi-Final on Nov. 2.

A win for Ottawa would put them into second by a single point with one game remaining for both teams.

The Argonauts come into the contest feeling good after snapping Winnipeg’s eight-game winning streak in Week 19.

But there’s no doubt head coach Ryan Dinwiddie’s side is searching for more offence and it begins under centre with Chad Kelly. Kelly has relied heavily on Makai Polk this season and that should continue as the receiver is 202 yards short of 1,000 for his rookie season.

Aside from Polk, Kelly has several complimentary options that have stepped up at various points this season. The play of Damonte Coxie, DaVaris Daniels and David Ungerer III will be crucial to the offence as the playoffs draw near.

They’ll be tested by the likes of Monshadrik Hunter and Damon Webb in the Ottawa secondary. Hunter had five defensive tackles and Webb pulled down an interception in a loss to Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday.

Kelly is certainly expecting more out of the offence when they line up this week.

“There’s a lot of things we need to work on,” Kelly told reporters. “It’s the fine details. We just have to keep building. We have to keep executing on the field. It’s the fundamentals, it’s the details that we have to go into the playoffs ready to go.”

When Dinwiddie calls a run play, he’ll be giving the ball to the league’s latest 1,000-yard rusher in Ka’Deem Carey. With 1,005 yards and two games remaining, Carey has an opportunity to surpass his career high of 1,088 he set in 2022 with Calgary.

In the Argos previous meeting with Ottawa back on July 9, Carey carried the ball just five times for 46 yards in a 41-29 loss. Defensive linemen Cleyon Laing, Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Michael Wakefield aim to limit his production again after all three had a sack against Montreal.

Dru Brown finds himself back under centre for the REDBLACKS after missing the previous two weeks with an injury. He picked apart the Argos secondary for 20 completions and 349 yards the last time the two met.

Receiver Justin Hardy also returns after missing last week’s game with an injury. He rejoins Jaelon Acklin, Kalil Pimpleton and Dominique Rhymes in a unit that tests opposing pass defences with its depth.

Defensive backs DaShaun Amos and Benjie Franklin remain Toronto’s top two defenders in the secondary but they need support from Royce Metchie and Tarvarus McFadden if they hope to slow down the many options the REDBLACKS have at receiver.

Head coach Bob Dyce may not have a 1,000-yard rusher like Carey but Khalan Laborn is slowly making a name for himself. He’s accumulated 299 yards in five games, with his lone touchdown coming versus Toronto.

The Argos recorded seven sacks against Winnipeg, led by defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade’s two, and will look to bring the pressure again. Jared Brinkman, Jake Ceresna and Ralph Holley all pose a threat to both Laborn and Brown, while linebacker Wynton McManis is a known playmaker past the line.

Overall, Dinwiddie is happy with the way his defence has been playing of late.

“I just think we’re getting healthy,” Dinwiddie told reporters. “Wynton (McManis) is back at full health. Those guys are relentless, they’re playing great up front and our back end is doing a darn good job, as well.”

A Toronto win and they lock down second place.

An Ottawa victory means the right to host the Eastern Semi-Final comes down to Week 21.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on CTV in Canada or on CFL+ for U.S. and International audiences.

– with files from Argonauts.ca