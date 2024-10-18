Checking Down: Greg Bell listed as available for Ticats vs. Stamps

TORONTO — Running back Greg Bell was listed as available by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats ahead of their Friday Night Football matchup with the Calgary Stampeders.

In other news, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will start for the BC Lions against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday as both teams look towards the post-season.

Meanwhile, pivot Dru Brown reportedly took first-team reps for the Ottawa REDBLACKS as they prepare to face the Toronto Argonauts in a battle for second place in the East Division.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Week 20.

BC LIONS

– Head coach Rick Campbell announced that quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will get the start for their regular season finale against the Calgary Stampeders. CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile goes through Adams Jr.’s return in this week’s three storylines to watch (CFL.ca).

– Terry Williams has been recognized as the top CFL returner for week 19. The speedster earned special teams Honour Roll accolades powered by Pro Football Focus (BCLions.com).

– CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams projects Adams Jr. to be this week’s top quarterback in CFL Fantasy (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks have released five players, the club announced Saturday. The Elks have released American defensive back Myles Brooks, American receiver Dontay Demus Jr., National kicker Campbell Fair, American defensive lineman John McCartan and American offensive lineman Eric Miller from the team’s expanded practice roster (GoElks.com).

– Three Elks made the Honour Roll for Week 19, including running back Justin Rankin, offensive lineman David Foucault and defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Quarterback Matthew Shiltz is excited to play former teammate Bo Levi Mitchell as the Stampeders prepare to face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 20 (Todd Saelhof, Calgary Herald).

– Calgary is looking to finish the season on a strong note after being eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in 18 years. The team faces the Ticats on Friday, October 18, with both clubs looking towards 2025 (Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press).

– Check out the preview for the matchup against the Ticats on Friday Night Football, with Shiltz and Mitchell going head to head at Tim Hortons Field (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Trevor Harris is having a great statistical season in his second year with the Roughriders, leading the team to a home playoff game and a potential West Division title (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com).

– The Roughriders have won four games in a row. Their dismantling of the BC Lions last week guaranteed them their first home playoff game in three years, while leaving the door open for them to jump in front of Winnipeg to finish with the best record in the West Division. Check out this week’s CFL Simulation (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg talks about the Riders’ late-season momentum as they head into their final bye of the season with four straight wins (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday they have released three American players from the practice roster, including offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook, defensive back Russell Dandy and receiver Penny Hart (BlueBombers.com).

– The Bombers have retained first place in the AMSOIL Power Rankings despite dropping their Week 19 matchup against the Toronto Argonauts. Check out the full rankings (CFL.ca).

– Winnipeg’s offensive line checks in at number four in the latest Pro Football Focus’ unit rankings, dropping one spot after Week 19 (PFF.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Running back Greg Bell practised fully for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Wednesday and was listed as available for the game against the Stampeders on Friday. The tailback hasn’t played since Week 17 after suffering a rib injury (CFL.ca).

– The Ticats are trying to get a head start on their 2025 narrative, looking to build momentum in their final two regular season games against the Stampeders and REDBLACKS in Weeks 20 and 21 (The Canadian Press via CBC News).

– Hamilton announced on Monday that the team has added American receiver Justin Marshall. The 25-year-old spent parts of the last two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts on their practice roster (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Wynton McManis and Chad Kelly are at the head of the class for Week 19 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus for their performances in the win against the Blue Bombers (CFL.ca)

– CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson lays down five paths to a win for the Argos and the REDBLACKS in a pivotal Week 20 matchup to decide who will host the Eastern Semi-Final (CFL.ca).

– The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday they have signed American QB Tucker Horn to a futures contract starting in 2025. Horn, six-foot-one, 195 pounds, was a finalist for the Division III Player of the Year in 2023 after completing 71 per cent of his passes and throwing for 3,178 yards with 34 touchdowns at Trinity University (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– TSN 1200’s A.J. Jakubec reported on Wednesday that quarterback Dru Brown is back on the field for the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Jakubec said that Brown was taking first-team reps for the REDBLACKS in their Wednesday practice. The 27-year-old has missed the team’s past two games with an ankle injury (CFL.ca).

– Pro Football Focus previewed the matchup between REDBLACKS and Argos in their battle for second place in the East, including Brown as one of their players to watch (PFF.com).

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday they have released two American players, including running back Percy Agyei-Obese and offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line is at the head of the class for Week 19 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– The Als have wrapped up the East Division and now wait to see who advances between REDBLACKS and Argos. Head coach Jason Maas talked about their division rivalries and how there are no meaningless games as they prepare to face the Lions on Saturday (TSN.ca).

– Anthony Miller has the Alouettes at the top of his Power Rankings for Sports Illustrated after they beat Ottawa in Week 19 (SportsIllustrated.com).