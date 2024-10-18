Fajardo, Adams Jr. battle to close out Week 20

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions are making a change.

In their final game of the regular season, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is getting the start against his former team as BC hosts the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

Adams Jr. comes into the game with 2,544 passing yards and 14 touchdowns but has seen limited action since the team signed Nathan Rourke prior to Week 11.

He’ll first look to rekindle his chemistry with receivers Justin McInnis and Alexander Hollins. McInnis leads all wideouts with 1,363 yards and Hollins is 102 away from reaching the 1,000-yard mark. The quicker Adams Jr. can find a rhythm with them, the harder it’ll be on the talented Montreal secondary.

The Alouettes’ pass defence hasn’t seen Adams Jr. yet this season, as the only time the two teams have met it was Nathan Rourke under centre in a 37-23 Week 14 Lions’ win. The Als boast a defensive backs unit that doesn’t have many holes. Dionte Ruffin leads it with five interceptions, while Wesley Sutton had one last week against Ottawa.

Despite not playing consistently of late, Adams Jr. has spent the time focusing on being ready when called upon.

“I’ve been locked in to the game plans,” Adams Jr. told reporters.

“It means a lot. I’m excited for the opportunity. I need to go out there and play my game. I’m not Superman, I’m not going to come out here and win the whole game by myself. I just plan to come in and play good football. Hopefully we play well as a team.”

As he tries to get comfortable, he has the reliable William Stanback to take pressure off in the run game. Stanback is second behind Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira in rushing yards with 1,147 but was held to 35 in the Lions’ loss to the Riders a week ago. If he can rush for 30 yards, he’ll set a new career high, one he previously held while a member of the Alouettes.

While holding Stanback to less than 30 yards may be a challenge, the Als’ front seven’s ability to keep him in check could dictate the pace of the Lions’ offence. It’ll largely be up to playmakers Tyrice Beverette and Darnell Sankey at linebacker. The duo has a chance to add to their defensive tackle totals of 104 and 95, respectively.

The Als will also see a return at quarterback as Cody Fajardo takes back the reins after missing the win versus the REDBLACKS due to the birth of his child.

Fajardo has two weeks left to fine tune the Als’ pass game before a first round playoff bye. The team will be without Austin Mack again this week, as he deals with an ankle injury. With Mack sidelined, Fajardo will look the way of Charleston Rambo and Cole Spieker more often. The pair has combined for 1,520 yards, led by Rambo’s 785 that leads all active Als’ receivers.

Lions’ defensive backs Garry Peters and Emmanuel Rugamba head a secondary allowing 287 yards per game and helped contain Fajardo in their first meeting when he threw for 240 yards.

In the Als’ run game, head coach Jason Maas turns to Sean Thomas-Erlington as starter Walter Fletcher is listed as out.

Getting to the outside should be tough with Sione Teuhema and Mathieu Betts off the edge on the defensive line for BC. Down the middle, Thomas-Erlington will be met by linebackers Ben Hladik, T.J. Lee and Ryder Varga.

Regardless of who plays and who doesn’t, Lions’ head coach Rick Campbell knows his team needs to bring a better effort in all three phases to build momentum heading into the playoffs.

“I was very clear with our guys that if you think Vernon’s going to come in here and it’s just going to suddenly change because of him, that’s not going to happen,” Campbell told reporters.

“He can be amazing and play really well but all of us, including me, need to step up to the plate and do a better job as a whole football team. We’re a playoff team, so I view it as this should be the most exciting time of the year.”

BC can close its regular season at 9-9 with a win.

Montreal can improve to 13-3-1 which would be the team’s best record since the 2009 season.

Kickoff from BC Place is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch on TSN and RDS. American and international viewers can fine the game on CFL+.

— With files from BCLions.com.