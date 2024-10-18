Tiger-Cats offence erupts in win against Stampeders

HAMILTON— The Hamilton Tiger-Cats scored 30 unanswered against the Calgary Stampeders en route to a big win at home on Friday night. Bo Levi Mitchell‘s productive day from the pocket led his squad to their fifth win in six games with the game finishing 42-20 at Tim Hortons Field.

On 37 attempts Mitchell threw for five touchdowns and 450 yards, both season-high marks. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Tim White each picked up a couple of touchdowns with both receivers going for over 100 yards. Greg Bell ran for 139 yards in his return from injury.

Still looking for their first win since Week 9, the Stampeders defence was unable to solve the problems Hamilton threw their way. A Tre Roberson pick-six before halftime did bring the visitors back into the game, but they were unable to mount a second-half comeback effort.

Making his second-straight start in red and white, quarterback Matt Shiltz was 12-24, throwing for 124 yards, running in a touchdown, and tossing an interception. He briefly exited the game for Jake Maier in the second half after taking a hit, but would return in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Dedrick Mills led the Calgary backfield with 76 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

The Stamps looked to establish the run on an opening possession which got the visitors three first downs. Hamilton’s Jonathan Moxey brought what looked like a promising drive to an end with his second interception of the season.

Searching for points off the early turnover, Mitchell looked to get through the Calgary defence with his arm. Dezmon Patmon charged downfield for a 22-yard pickup before Kiondre Smith got on the receiving end of an 18-yard gain. In the red zone, Mitchell looked left to find an open White who scored an eight-yard touchdown.

A muffed punt by Cody Grace gave Hamilton the football at Calgary’s 31 for their next possession. On the following play, White went up the middle for his second touchdown of the day to put the Ticats up by double digits late in the opening quarter.

The Tabbies got their next touchdown in the early minutes of the second quarter. Mitchell connected with Jevoni Robinson for a 27-yard score but Marc Liegghio‘s missed extra point meant Hamilton would hold a 20-0 lead.

Dunbar caught three of his quarterback’s five passes on an 80-yard drive as Hamilton’s pivot continued to find success through the air. He capped off the possession with a six-yard reception into the end zone, putting the hosts up 27-0.

Liegghio’s first field goal of the night would give Hamilton 30 unanswered, but Calgary’s Reno Paredes would put the Stamps on the board with a 45-yard field goal of his own shortly after. On the brink of halftime, Roberson intercepted a ball from Mitchell for a 65-yard pick-six, putting Calgary back into the game as the half ended 30-9.

The Ticats would extend their lead after the break after a 40-yard passing play from Mitchell to Dunbar. The Ticats’ receiver saw the ball punched out by Kobe Williams, but luckily for the hosts the ball travelled through the end zone and out of bounds to stay with Hamilton. A couple of plays later Liegghio knocked in his second field goal of the game to give Hamilton a 33-9 advantage.

A defensive pass interference call committed by Moxey helped the Stamps edge closer to their opponent in the third quarter. Moxey’s penalty on Clark Barnes gave the away team a 31-yard boost and then Shiltz called his own number for his first rushing score of the season. He found Begelton in the far right corner of the end zone on the two-point conversion to make it a 33-17 game.

Quarterback Maier entered the contest midway through the third quarter after Shiltz was injured on a scramble. Paredes put through a 42-yard field goal shortly after Maier came into the game to cut into the Ticats’ lead. Shiltz would come back onto the field in the fourth quarter after receiving attention on the Calgary sideline, but not before another Liegghio field goal put the Ticats up by 16.

The Tabbies were able to make it a three-score game midway through the final frame with Mitchell’s fifth touchdown toss of the night. Dunbar got his second score with a 14-yard catch but failed to reel in Mitchell’s throw on the two-point conversion as the game finished 42-20 at Tim Hortons Field.

In Week 21 the Tiger-Cats will finish their regular season in Ottawa against the REDBLACKS on Friday, October 25. The Stampeders meanwhile will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Saturday, October 26.