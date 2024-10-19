3 stats that defined BC’s Week 20 win over Montreal

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions head into the playoffs looking like their most dangerous version.

Pivot a Vernon Adams Jr. was back under centre for the Leos and guided the team to yet another explosive passing outing in the 27-3 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

The defence meanwhile allowed only three points, keeping the Alouettes out of the end zone throughout the entire game.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the BC Lions win over the Montreal Alouettes in Week 20.

393 – PASSING YARDS

It might seem obvious, but the Lions needed to see their passing offence take off to go into the post-season with confidence.

Adams Jr. completed 27 of 37 passes for 393 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The pivot also added 39 yards and a score as a runner, accounting for over 400 yards of total offence.

BC also had two receivers going over 100 yards in Keon Hatcher (eight catches, 117 yards) and Justin McInnis (seven catches, 106 yards). Alexander Hollins and Stanley Berryhill caught a touchdown each as Adams Jr. completed multiple passes to six different receivers.

526 to 216 – NET OFFENCE DIFFERENTIAL

The Lions dominated the Alouettes in both phases, outgaining Montreal 526 to 216 in the winning effort.

BC averaged 8.9 yards per play to only 4.5 for the Als, gaining 27 first downs to only 13 for Jason Maas’ team. The Orange and Black also dominated on second down, converting 14 of 22 attempts, while allowing only eight of 20 conversions.

67 – PASSING YARDS

BC’s defence kept both Cody Fajardo and Davis Alexander from finding success through the air, limiting both pivots to identical 67 passing yards each.

Montreal turned to Alexander in the second half to rest Fajardo as the team prepares for the post-season, but both quarterbacks could not find a way to score a touchdown, going a combined 0-for-3 in the red zone.

Another veteran making plays for the Leos was defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, who finished with a sack and two total tackles for loss in a dominant defensive effort by BC.