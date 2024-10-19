3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 20 win over Ottawa

TORONTO — The final score might not tell the full story of the Toronto Argonauts 38-31 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 20.

The Argonauts controlled most of the game, jumping to a 38-6 lead before allowing 25 unanswered points by Ottawa in the fourth quarter.

Toronto dominated time of possession while also winning the turnover battle to mount a big lead that proved insurmountable for the visitors, despite their best attempts.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Toronto Argonauts win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 20.

37:24 to 22:36 – TIME OF POSSESSION

The Boatmen held the ball for the majority of the game, ending with almost a full quarter of possession ahead of Ottawa.

That’s due to a 16-of-25 second down conversion and only one giveaway, a fumble by returner Janarion Grant late in the game.

12.7 – PASSING YARDS PER ATTEMPT

Toronto’s passing game was efficient all afternoon as Chad Kelly finished with 331 yards and three majors.

Receiver Makai Polk led the way for the receivers, catching three passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. Veteran Dejon Brissett added two more majors as the Double Blue moved the ball at will through the air.

3 to 1 – TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL

The Argos not only took good care of the football on offence but also forced the visitors into a couple of mistakes. Quarterback Dru Brown threw four touchdown passes but also launched a fourth-quarter interception that ended up shifting momentum back to the home team.

Toronto also forced a fumble that led to a score and a turnover on downs late in the game that ended up being the difference in a one-score game.