Betts headlines 5 PFF Grades that standout from Week 20

TORONTO — The BC Lions offence in Week 20 looked like the explosive unit that the CFL has come to know over the last few years.

Vernon Adams Jr. returned to the starting lineup for the Lions and led the team to a 27-3 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday as the offence gained 526 total yards of net offence.

The Leos now go on their last bye week of the season before facing either the Winnipeg Blue Bombers or Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Semi-Final.

BC’s offensive performance gives the team the confidence they were looking for as they prepare for their biggest game of the year, whether it’s Adams Jr. or Nathan Rourke under centre. Add to that the fact that the defence also stood out, keeping the Alouettes to three points and 216 yards of net offence, and the Lions could be a dangerous group going into the post-season.

CFL.ca brings you five grades that standout from Week 20.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Vernon Adams Jr. | QB | BC Lions | 94.3 offensive grade

Adams Jr. registered four big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays in one of his best games of the season.

The Lions looked like their explosive selves as the pivot threw for 385 passing yards and two touchdowns. Adams Jr. also added 39 yards and a touchdown as a runner, escaping pressure and beating one of the best defences in the league in Montreal.

Stevie Scott III | RB | Montreal Alouettes | 84.6 receiving grade

The Alouettes keep producing good depth players like running back Stevie Scott III.

Albeit on a small sample size, Scott gained 53 yards from scrimmage over 10 touches, gaining three total first downs and forcing three missed tackles yet another elusive option out of the backfield for Montreal.

Mathieu Betts | DL | BC Lions | 79.7 defensive grade

Almost as important as Adams Jr.’s performance for the Lions was Betts showing his dominant form on Saturday against the Als.

The pas rusher earned his highest pass rushing and run defence grade since his return to BC, registering a sack and two total tackles for loss as the Leos kept Montreal to only three points.

Bo Levi Mitchell | QB | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | 87.5 offensive grade

Mitchell might be the best player not playing in the post-season this year.

The pivot put on a show against his former team, throwing for 450 yards and five touchdowns, five big-time throws and only one turnover-worthy play.

Peter Nicastro | OL | Toronto Argonauts | 87.6 pass blocking grade

When the Argonauts dominated in the 2023 it was their offensive line leading the way with the fewest sacks allowed in the CFL.

This year it seems like the unit is rounding into form just in time for the post-season, with Peter Nicastro leading all linemen in pass-blocking grade in his third straight game without allowing a single pressure.