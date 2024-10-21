Bombers add defensive back Nick Taylor, linebacker Cam Bright to practice roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Sunday the team has added American defensive back Nick Taylor and American linebacker Cam Bright to the practice roster.

Taylor (five-foot-nine, 187, Florida International; born: March 27, 1988, in Hollywood, FL.) returns to the Bombers as a free agent. Taylor has had stints with Ottawa (2016-2017), Edmonton (2018-2019), Winnipeg (2019-2022), and Calgary (2023). Taylor has won three Grey Cups – once with Ottawa (2016), and back-to-back with Winnipeg (2019-2021).

Across his six seasons in the CFL, Taylor has achieved 167 tackles, and 6 interceptions for two touchdowns in 60 career games (55 starts).

After a release from Edmonton (2019), Taylor signed with the Blue Bombers and started all 29 games he played in, recording 80 tackles and four interceptions for one touchdown.

Bright (six-foot, 222, Washington; born: February 23, 1999, in Cleveland, OH.) signs with the Bombers after spending parts of the 2024 CFL season with Calgary and Ottawa.

In 2023, Bright signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns, attended camp, and played in all three exhibition games, recording two tackles. He was then released and signed with the Calgary Stampeders in February 2024.

Bright spent a five-year collegiate career with Pittsburgh (2018-2021), and Washington (2022). Over that time, Bright recorded 245 tackles (141 solo, 104 assists), 12 sacks, three fumble recoveries (one touchdown), three passes defended, and two interceptions in 65 games (32 starts).