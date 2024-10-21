CFL Fantasy Rewind: Tiger-Cats all over

TORONTO — It’s all Hamilton Tiger-Cats this week in the CFL Fantasy Rewind.

The Ticats beat the Calgary Stampeders 42-20 on Friday Night Football and provided a lot of CFL Fantasy points to go around.

Quaterback Bo Levi Mitchell led all pivots, while one running back and two wide receivers from the Tabbies also made the list.

CFL.ca brings you the top fantasy lineup of Week 20.

Quarterback

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM – 36 Fantasy Points

Mitchell went off against his former team with 450 passing yards and five majors.

The pivot sliced and diced through the air, completing passes to eight different receivers and helping add two of his targets to this list.

Running Backs

Greg Bell, HAM – 19.2 FP

Bell is another Ticat that produced yards and fantasy points at will.

The tailback rushed 15 times for 139 yards (9.3 average) while also catching three passes for 23 yards.

Ka’Deem Carey, TOR – 14.9 FP

A rare non-Tiger-Cat on this list is Carey, who rushed 14 times for 55 yards and a major.

The running back also caught two passes for 14 yards as the Argonauts clinched a home playoff game in the win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Wide Receivers

Steven Dunbar Jr., HAM – 33.6 FP

Dunbar Jr. takes the crown as the most productive receiver of Week 20 with 33.6 fantasy points. The veteran caught seven passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, good for an average of 20.9 yards per reception.

The receiver also added 55 yards after the catch, showcasing his ability to produce in space for the Black and Gold.

Bralon Addison, OTT – 30.2 FP

Addison did most of his damage in the fourth quarter when the REDBLACKS went on a late scoring frenzy.

The veteran finished with eight receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns as Ottawa’s comeback attempt (that included two onside kick recoveries) fell just short of the mark.

Flex

Tim White, HAM – 29.8 FP

If Dunbar Jr. was the most productive, White leads as the most explosive receiver of Week 20.

The pass-catcher added 128 yards and two touchdowns over only five receptions, good for an average of 25.6 yards per reception.

Defence

BC Lions, 9 FP

BC kept the Montreal Alouettes to only three points in their Week 20 win.

Leading the way for the Leos’ defence was Mathieu Betts, who finished with a sack and two tackles for loss.