CFL Injury Reports: Week 21

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 21’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!
» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally
Friday, Oct. 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Shemar Bridges
|WR
|Quad
|DNP
|James Butler
|RB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Jamal Peters
|DB
|Neck
|DNP
|Gordon Whyte
|LS
|Thumb
|Limited
|Kyle Wilson
|LB
|Head
|DNP
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Bennett Williams
|DB
|Head
|DNP
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Bryce Carter
|DL
|Adductor
|Full
|Cleyon Laing
|DL
|Personal
|DNP
|Lucas Cormier
|LB
|Hand
|DNP
|Silas Stewart
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Justin Hardy
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|Dominique Rhymes
|WR
|Achilles
|Limited
|Jamal Morrow
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|DeVonte Dedmon
|RB
|Hand
|Full
|Marco Dubois
|FB
|Shoulder
|DNP
Friday, Oct. 25 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Monday, Oct. 25 and therefore do not have an injury report to share. They will begin their week of practice on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Sam Acheampong
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|McLeod Bethel-Thompson
|QB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|D.K. Bonhomme
|LB
|Thigh
|Full
|Gavin Cobb
|WR
|Thigh
|DNP
|Vincent Forbes-Mombleau
|WR
|Thigh
|Limited
|Phil Grohovac
|OL
|Chest
|Full
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|LB
|Wrist
|DNP
|Hergy Mayala
|WR
|Calf
|Limited
|J-Min Pelley
|DL
|Non-Football Related
|Full
|Josiah Schakel
|LB
|Thigh
|DNP
|Jakub Szott
|OL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Noah Taylor
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
Saturday, Oct. 26 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Molson Percival Stadium
Saturday, Oct. 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium