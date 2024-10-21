CFL Injury Reports: Week 21

TORONTO — Week 21’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, Oct. 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Shemar Bridges WR Quad DNP James Butler RB Healthy scratch Full Jamal Peters DB Neck DNP Gordon Whyte LS Thumb Limited Kyle Wilson LB Head DNP

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Friday, Oct. 25 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Monday, Oct. 25 and therefore do not have an injury report to share. They will begin their week of practice on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, Oct. 26 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Molson Percival Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, Oct. 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium