Injury Reports October 21, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 21

James Paddle-Grant/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 21’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, Oct. 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Shemar Bridges WR Quad DNP
James Butler RB Healthy scratch Full
Jamal Peters DB Neck DNP
Gordon Whyte LS Thumb Limited
Kyle Wilson LB Head DNP

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Bennett Williams DB Head DNP
Justin Howell DB Knee DNP
Bryce Carter DL Adductor Full
Cleyon Laing DL Personal DNP
Lucas Cormier LB Hand DNP
Silas Stewart LB Healthy Scratch Full
Justin Hardy WR Ankle Limited
Dominique Rhymes WR Achilles Limited
Jamal Morrow RB Hamstring Limited
DeVonte Dedmon RB Hand Full
Marco Dubois FB Shoulder DNP

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Friday, Oct. 25 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Monday, Oct. 25 and therefore do not have an injury report to share. They will begin their week of practice on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Sam Acheampong DL Knee Limited
McLeod Bethel-Thompson QB Healthy Scratch Full
D.K. Bonhomme LB Thigh Full
Gavin Cobb WR Thigh DNP
Vincent Forbes-Mombleau WR Thigh Limited
Phil Grohovac OL Chest Full
Eteva Mauga-Clements LB Wrist DNP
Hergy Mayala WR Calf Limited
J-Min Pelley DL Non-Football Related Full
Josiah Schakel LB Thigh DNP
Jakub Szott OL Shoulder DNP
Noah Taylor DL Shoulder Limited

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, Oct. 26 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Molson Percival Stadium

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, Oct. 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

 

 

