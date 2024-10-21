CFL Simulation: Bombers favoured to lock up West

TORONTO — It’s rare that a bye week can pass and the team sitting out sees their probability of success go up.

That’s what happened in Week 20 for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who sat idle in their final bye, waiting to determine who will host the Western Final.

The CFL Simulation took the results of the BC Lions’ convincing win over the Montreal Alouettes and increased the Bombers’ odds of their fourth-straight first place finish in the West Division. The Lions’ big win over the Als has the simulation thinking that the Bombers will now head to Montreal this week and win, locking up the West Division in the process.

The simulation is also still very high on the Toronto Argonauts, who picked up their third win in a row as they held off the Ottawa REDBLACKS this past Saturday to earn a home playoff date on Nov. 2 for the Eastern Semi-Final.

While the Als are still favoured to win the Eastern Final, the simulation likes the Argos’ odds in the Grey Cup game more than it does the Als.

This week’s most probable 111th Grey Cup matchup remains a Winnipeg-Montreal rematch, with a 30.70 per cent chance of happening. A Winnipeg-Toronto matchup is the next most likely, at 25.84 per cent.

Check out this week’s edition of the CFL Simulation to see where your team stands as we head into the final week of the regular season.

*C: Clinched a particular outcome

*E: Eliminated from achieving a particular outcome

ODDS TO MAKE PLAYOFFS Team (projected 2024 record) Projection Montreal (12-5-1) C Winnipeg (11-7) C Saskatchewan (10-7-1) C Toronto (10-8) C BC (9-9) C Ottawa (9-8-1) C Hamilton (7-11) E Edmonton (7-11) E Calgary (4-13-1) E

ODDS TO HOST A PLAYOFF GAME Team Projection Montreal C Winnipeg C Saskatchewan C Toronto C Ottawa E BC E Hamilton E Edmonton E Calgary E

ODDS TO WIN EAST Team Projection Montreal C Ottawa E Toronto E Hamilton E

ODDS TO WIN WEST Team Projection Winnipeg 67.93% Saskatchewan 32.07% BC E Edmonton E Calgary E

ODDS TO APPEAR IN 111TH GREY CUP Team Projection Winnipeg 59.58% Montreal 51.65% Toronto 43.34% Saskatchewan 38.31% Ottawa 5.01% BC 2.11% Hamilton E Edmonton E Calgary E

ODDS TO WIN 111TH GREY CUP Team Projection Winnipeg 48.81% Saskatchewan 30.75% Toronto 11.62% Montreal 6.79% BC 1.33% Ottawa 0.70% Hamilton E Edmonton E Calgary E