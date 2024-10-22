111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Bombers, Riders eye first in West

TORONTO — As we head into the final week of the regular season, first place in the West is still up for grabs.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders both have a chance to win the top of the Division and in turn, host the Western Final on November 9.

The following scenarios are in play this week:

EAST DIVISION

Playoffs matchups finalized.

WEST DIVISION

First-place will host the Western Final on Saturday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Second-place will host BC in the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

WPG WIN or WPG TIE = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.

WPG LOSS and SSK WIN = SSK claims first-place in the West Division and WPG takes second.

WPG LOSS and SSK LOSS = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.

WPG LOSS and SSK TIE = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.

PLAYOFF PICTURE