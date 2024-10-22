111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Bombers, Riders eye first in West

TORONTO — As we head into the final week of the regular season, first place in the West is still up for grabs.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders both have a chance to win the top of the Division and in turn, host the Western Final on November 9.
The following scenarios are in play this week:
EAST DIVISION
- Playoffs matchups finalized.
WEST DIVISION
- First-place will host the Western Final on Saturday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
- Second-place will host BC in the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
- WPG WIN or WPG TIE = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.
- WPG LOSS and SSK WIN = SSK claims first-place in the West Division and WPG takes second.
- WPG LOSS and SSK LOSS = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.
- WPG LOSS and SSK TIE = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.
PLAYOFF PICTURE
- In Week 17, Montreal clinched the East Division title for the first time since 2012, earning the right to host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET.
- In Week 17, Winnipeg secured a playoff berth for an eighth consecutive season.
- In Week 18, Ottawa locked up a spot in the post-season for the first time since 2018.
- In Week 18, BC booked its ticket to the Playoffs for the third straight season.
- In Week 18, Saskatchewan advanced to the post-season for the first time since 2021.
- In Week 18, crossover scenarios in either direction were exhausted.
- In Week 20, Toronto earned the right to host Ottawa in the Eastern Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2 at 3 p.m. ET. It is the Argonauts’ fourth consecutive season with a post-season appearance.