Playoffs October 22, 2024

111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Bombers, Riders eye first in West

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — As we head into the final week of the regular season, first place in the West is still up for grabs.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders both have a chance to win the top of the Division and in turn, host the Western Final on November 9.

The following scenarios are in play this week:

EAST DIVISION

  • Playoffs matchups finalized.

WEST DIVISION

  • First-place will host the Western Final on Saturday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
  • Second-place will host BC in the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
  • WPG WIN or WPG TIE = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.
  • WPG LOSS and SSK WIN = SSK claims first-place in the West Division and WPG takes second.
  • WPG LOSS and SSK LOSS = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.
  • WPG LOSS and SSK TIE = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

  • In Week 17, Montreal clinched the East Division title for the first time since 2012, earning the right to host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET.
  • In Week 17, Winnipeg secured a playoff berth for an eighth consecutive season.
  • In Week 18, Ottawa locked up a spot in the post-season for the first time since 2018.
  • In Week 18, BC booked its ticket to the Playoffs for the third straight season.
  • In Week 18, Saskatchewan advanced to the post-season for the first time since 2021.
  • In Week 18, crossover scenarios in either direction were exhausted.
  • In Week 20, Toronto earned the right to host Ottawa in the Eastern Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2 at 3 p.m. ET. It is the Argonauts’ fourth consecutive season with a post-season appearance.
