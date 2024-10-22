Start vs. Sit: Ouellette to help you close out the season?

What started in the heat ended in a chill.

Welcome to Week 21 of CFL fantasy football as the regular season ends. For Calgary, Edmonton, and Hamilton, the off-season begins on Sunday while the other six teams gear up for a run at the Grey Cup title.

This is also the end of our road, so let’s have fun and go out with one last Start vs. Sit.

Hamilton (7-10-0) at Ottawa (8-8-1), Friday, 7:00 PM (Eastern)

Start: Greg Bell, RB, Hamilton, $7,500 Salary

Need an early bet on a 2025 breakout star? Look no further than Bell, who returned to the Ticats lineup and scored 19.2 fantasy points in the Week 20 win over the REDBLACKS. This past Friday was the latest gem for Bell, who has averaged 20.4 FP in seven games and has yet to tally fewer than 15.8 FP in a contest.

Averaging a stellar 6.4 yards per carry, Bell faces a rugged Ottawa run defence, but Week 20 reminded us that no one has yet to slow him down. He’s primed for one last burst of fantasy brilliance on Friday, which will give Hamilton fans a sense of excitement going into the off-season.

Sit: Ottawa Defence, $6,000 Salary

A once-dependable unit has faltered during the team’s current five-game losing streak. Ottawa has allowed an average of 29.4 points per game, and it shows in their fantasy production. The REDBLACKS have scored a total of 11 FP as a team that once appeared capable of making noise in the East Division will have to head to Toronto in the Eastern Semi-Final on November 2.

Hamilton has averaged 29.1 points per game since Week 13, scoring at least 31 points five times. Both teams have their destinies established, so expect the Tiger-Cats to let Bo Levi Mitchell loose one last time. There are better options defensively.

Toronto (10-7-0) at Edmonton (6-11-0), Friday, 9:30 PM

Start: Eugene Lewis, WR, Edmonton, $13,000 Salary

Hall of Famer Terry Evanshen’s streak of 10 straight games with a major will carry into the 2025 season. But Lewis, who has scored in seven consecutive games, can move closer in the Elks’ season finale. Lewis has tallied at least 11.6 FP during his potentially historic run and has shown fantasy success against the Argos this season, scoring 12.2 FP in Week 3.

Toronto’s pass defence was shredded for 400 yards and four majors by Ottawa’s Dru Brown during the REDBLACKS’ attempted rally in Week 20. While it’s unlikely Edmonton pivot Tre Ford will deliver a duplicate performance, he will be able to target Lewis enough for him to achieve a 1,000-yard season (only 18 yards shy) but also find his way into the end zone one last time in 2024.

Sit: DaVaris Daniels, WR, Toronto, $9,500 Salary

The late-season revival of the Argos’ passing game has centered around Makai Polk and Damonte Coxie while Dejon Brissett has flashed his upside, especially in Saturday’s win over the REDBLACKS (23.7 FP). That has left Daniels as the odd receiver out as he has recorded no more than 8.2 FP in the last three games.

There’s always the chance Toronto either rest their starters or have them play limited snaps. Much will hinge on the depth chart, which comes out Thursday. But no matter the scenario, Daniels’ numbers will continue to be stunted.

Winnipeg (10-7-0) at Montreal (12-4-1), Saturday 3:00 PM

Start: Brady Oliveira, RB, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary

The only player to reach max salary this season, Oliveira will give fantasy players every reason to pay up as the Blue Bombers are playing to clinch the West Division title and home field for the Western Final on November 9. Oliveira has at least 16.3 FP in five straight games and has scored four majors in that span.

Winnipeg will pull no punches for their plan to win on Saturday: a heavy dosage of Oliveira, who has recorded at least 17 touches from scrimmage in five straight games. If you’re looking to wrap up a fantasy league title, making sure Oliveira owns a spot at running back or flex is a must.

Sit: Montreal Quarterbacks

The Alouettes used both Cody Fajardo and Davis Alexander in the Week 20 loss to the Lions. Don’t be surprised if this is the case again since Montreal has long since punched their ticket to host the Eastern Final on November 9.

Split duty equals finding another pivot to anchor your fantasy team. Although both quarterbacks have displayed their prowess this season to fantasy players, the Alexardo pairing is not going to take you far this week.

Calgary (4-12-1) at Saskatchewan (9-7-1), Saturday 7:00 PM

Start: AJ Ouellette, RB, Saskatchewan, $12,000 Salary

Be ready to go with either Ryquell Armstead or Frankie Hickson if either is activated from the one-game injured list.

Whoever gets the bulk of the carries will feast on a Calgary run defence that has allowed 128.9 yards per game at a clip of 6.7 yards per carry. Ouellette scored 11.1 FP in his Week 19 return from the six-game injured list and could easily double that if given the workload. There is the mindset that since Ouellette has just one game under his belt since Week 11, the Riders could simply give him his normal volume. If so, Ouellette is a strong must-start.

Sit: Matthew Shiltz, QB, Calgary, $6,000 Salary

Shiltz averaged 5.2 yards per pass in the Week 20 loss at Hamilton. That’s an unnerving number considering the Stampeders were in catchup mode all night. The inability to consistently stretch the ball downfield has been an issue for Calgary quarterbacks all season, which will be a major topic of discussion when building the 2025 roster begins next week.

There is no guarantee that Shiltz will be atop the depth chart on Friday. Jake Maier attempted five passes in Week 20 and could get one last go. Then again, this would be a good time to give short-yardage specialist Tommy Stevens an extended look.