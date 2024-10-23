Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Greg Bell to finish strong?

A 3-3 Week 20 brings us to 85-66 leading into the regular season finale.

Let’s dive in and see if we can close out the 2024 campaign in dominant form.

1) Will Edmonton linebacker Nick Anderson have at least 7.5 tackles in Friday’s game against Toronto?

Play Elks Blitz Picks Here

No, but he will come close. Anderson, who has 101 total tackles, has at least six tackles in seven straight games but has at least eight stops once. He will be active in stopping the playoff-bound Argos, but don’t bank on a very high volume of tackles from one of the league’s top newcomers.

2) Will Toronto pass for over 300.5 yards at Edmonton on Friday?

Play Argonauts Blitz Picks here

No. While this game features the two worst pass defences in the league, there is also the possibility the Argos play things close to vest going into next week’s Eastern Semi-Final date against the REDBLACKS. Don’t be surprised if we see a heaping helping of Cameron Dukes at pivot. Dukes hasn’t played extensively since Week 9, yet he could play the role of long reliever (baseball phrase since the World Series starts Friday).

3) Will Saskatchewan have a 100-yard receiver against Calgary on Saturday?

Play Riders Blitz Picks Here

Yes. If we make a dart throw, we’ll say it will KeeSean Johnson topping the century mark. The Roughriders have six receivers with at least 349 yards, giving quarterback Trevor Harris ample options to target. If it’s not Johnson, the money would be strong on 1,000-yard club member Samuel Emilus.

4) Will Hamilton running back Greg Bell have 85.5 yards from scrimmage against Ottawa on Friday?

Play Ticats Blitz Picks here

Yes. No one has yet to slow Bell, so why believe the REDBLACKS will do so? Prorate Bell’s production is over 18 games, and he would have 1,374 yards, which would put him ahead of Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira (1,318). Bell has averaged 19.3 FP in the seven games he’s played while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Ottawa’s run defence is tough but Bell tagged them for 16.2 FP in his debut in Week 4.

5) Will Ottawa receiver Kalil Pimpleton have at least one play of more than 30.5 yards against Hamilton on Friday?

Play REDBLACKS Blitz Picks Here

Yes. The explosive newcomer has averaged 14.1 yards per catch while adding four returns of at least 30 yards including a 99-yard kickoff return for a major. The Ticats’ special teams unit has allowed just eight big plays, so while Pimpleton may not deliver a big play as a return specialist, count on Dru Brown to find him behind the Hamilton secondary to make this pick click.

6) Will Winnipeg pivot Zach Collaros pass for over 248 yards against Montreal on Saturday, which would set a career-best total for him?

Play Bombers Blitz Picks Here

No. The Alouettes are second with 263.3 passing yards allowed per game and have yielded just 12 completions of better than 30 yards. Montreal held Collaros to just 209 yards in the regular season opener, which was the precursor to his slow start. While the Als have nothing riding on this game, don’t expect them to go easy on Collaros and the Blue Bombers’ passing game.

7) Will the Calgary defence record an interception against Saskatchewan on Saturday?

Play Stamps Blitz Picks Here

No. The Stampeders were a feared secondary early in the season when they recorded four straight games with two interceptions. Since Week 7, Calgary has had just six interceptions with half of those coming in the last two games. With a chance to go into the Western Semi-Final with momentum, Trevor Harris and the Roughriders passing game will leave Calgary empty-handed.

8) Will Montreal defensive lineman Lwal Uguak finish at least 4.5 tackles against Winnipeg on Saturday?

Play Als Blitz Picks Here

No. Uguak will be playing in only his fifth game on Saturday and comes into the clash with four total stops. The Als are high on his upside, which is unlikely to manifest against the Blue Bombers on Saturday.