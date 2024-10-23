CFL Fantasy Projections: Different options for final regular season week

For our final regular season rankings, we will not try the impossible and tap into the mind of each of the eight CFL head coaches in action Friday and Saturday.

Outside of Winnipeg needing a win over Montreal to clinch the West Division title and host (yet) another Western Final on November 9, the rest of the schedule could easily fall into either one last look at the starters, or a head start on 2025.

We decided to choose the former but with this caveat: be ready to adjust.

RELATED

» Start vs. Sit: AJ Ouellette to help you close out season?

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Tiger-Cats all over

» MMQB: 3 storylines for the final week of the regular season

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Quarterbacks

1. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $13,500 Salary (18.6 Projected Fantasy Points): One last time to let the 5,000-yard man anchor your fantasy lineup. Bet on Mitchell ending the season with his 10th 300-yard game.

2. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $13,600 Salary (17.9 PFP): Four games of two passing majors in his last five games makes Harris a solid option outside of Mitchell.

3. Tre Ford, Edmonton, $8,000 Salary (8.6 PFP): Toronto’s pass defence (294.8 yards allowed per game) will open the door for Ford’s running. He’s a strong play with a 20+ FP upside here.

4. Dru Brown, Ottawa, $10,500 Salary (12.7 PFP): The REDBLACKS should just let Brown throw 30+ times weekly. He’s got the receiving corps to create huge fantasy numbers for him.

5. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $13,200 Salary (15.8 PFP): With the West Division on the line, look for Collaros to look more like the Week 17 version (41 FP) than the one we’ve seen in the past two games (24.8 FP total).

Running Backs

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (18.3 PFP): The reigning Most Outstanding Canadian could bolster his case for back-to-back honours; since Week 5, Oliveira has scored at least 13.8 FP in all but two games.

2. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $6,500 Salary (19.3 PFP): Get ready for Bell to use the season finale as a springboard to compete with Oliveira as the top fantasy running back going into 2025.

3. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $6,000 Salary (12.1 PFP): At the same time, let’s not forget Rankin, who has scored at least 14.1 FP in three of his last four games while staking a claim to the RB1 in Edmonton next summer.

4. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $12,000 Salary (12.8 PFP): Ouellette will have a field day running against the Stampeders’ league-worst run defence. It would be a shock if Ouellette finishes with fewer than 15 FP.

5. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $11,200 Salary (10.8 PFP): Only time off to deal with personal matters kept Mills from recording 1,000 yards this season. He’s been a bright spot in a challenging season for the Stamps.

Receivers

1. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $13,000 Salary (17.1 PFP): Eight straight games with a major? Count on it as Lewis faces an Argos pass defence that’s allowed 32 completions of more than 30 yards.

2. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $13,000 Salary (18.5 PFP): Hardy needs 127 yards to top BC’s Justin McInnis (1,469) as the league’s yardage leader. Expect Dru Brown to give him the volume he needs to surpass McInnis.

3. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $4,500 Salary (14.5 PFP): He’s scored double-digit fantasy points in eight straight games. There’s no reason to believe Johnson won’t make it nine in a row.

4. Tim White, Hamilton, $12,000 Salary (13.7 PFP): A repeat of White’s 29.4 FP in Week 20 is unlikely, but he’ll score enough to merit a spot in your lineup.

5. Makai Polk, Toronto, $6,000 Salary (13.7 PFP): One could make a strong case that Polk has been among the league’s elite pass catchers over the past month or so. After quietly working his way into more targets, Polk is a reachable 98 yards away from 1,000 receiving yards.

6. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $12,300 Salary (13.7 PFP): Emilus makes up for his modest yards per route (9.3) by leading all receivers with 439 yards after the catch.

7. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $10,800 Salary (12 PFP): If Zach Collaros is going to have a big game, count on Demski to be heavily involved.

8. Kenny Lawler, Winnipeg, $9,900 Salary (14.8 PFP): See the Demski comment and add Lawler’s name.

9. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $10,200 Salary (9.1 PFP): Argo Airlines has a capable co-point in Coxie, who broke out of a slump with 13 FP in Week 20.

10. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $12,400 Salary (12.9 PFP): Begelton’s numbers (and ranking this week) would be higher if the Stampeders had found consistency at pivot.

11. Kiondre Smith, Hamilton, $9,300 Salary (11.9 PFP): Four straight games with at least 11.2 FP are a nice closing kick for a receiver who’s on the outskirts of becoming an elite talent.

12. Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa, $5,000 Salary (15.7 PFP): Lord Pimpleton demands attention, evidenced by the 30 targets he’s had since returning to the lineup. Oh, yeah: he’s also scored at least 15.9 FP in each of the three games.

Defences

1. Saskatchewan, $8,500 Salary (7.1 PFP): Don’t be surprised if the Roughriders get a defensive major at the expense of a Stampeders team with a league-worst minus-22 turnover margin.

2. Winnipeg, $9,800 Salary (7.6 PFP): The Blue Bombers have dialed it up in big games, and with a Western Final spot on the line, they’ll do so again.

3. Montreal, $10,000 Salary (7.8 PFP): The Alouettes have a plus-10 turnover margin and limited Zach Collaros to just 6.5 FP in Week 1.

4. Edmonton, $6,900 Salary (5 PFP): A sneaky good defence that is tied for the league lead with 24 interceptions.