CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Deonta McMahon trending up

Well, gang, it has to end sometime. The season of finding sleepers ends here in Week 21, so let’s not fret and have one last dig.

We promise we’ll be back next June.

Quarterback

Tommy Stevens, Stampeders, $5,000 Salary (at Roughriders, Saturday)

There lies a possibility that Stevens could get the start in Calgary’s regular-season finale. The word “possibility” is all we need to build up Touchdown Tommy as a possible sleeper one last time this season. Tied for the league lead with 10 rushing majors, now would be a good time for the Stampeders to see if Stevens can be more than just a lethal short-yardage specialist. He’s projected for just 4.9 fantasy points, yet we feel the Stamps will let Stevens…you know, actually throw a pass or two. It’s that hope that has us believing Stevens will record his fifth game of double-digit fantasy production in the league’s final regular season contest.

Running Back

Deonta McMahon, Argonauts, $6,100 Salary (at Elks, Friday)

Ka’Deem Carey’s ($11,700) 1,000-yard campaign is a key reason the Boatmen returned to the post-season, but McMahon’s limited appearances have us wondering what he’d be like if given an extended look. Friday would be a good time, especially if Toronto keeps Carey on a limited snap count. McMahon has averaged 6.7 yards per carry and 10 of his 38 attempts have been at least 10 yards. Edmonton’s defence allows 7.11 yards per play, fertile ground for McMahon to top his projection of 6.6 FP easily. If McMahon is atop the Week 21 depth chart on Thursday, he becomes a borderline must-start.

Receivers

Jevoni Robinson, Tiger-Cats, $4,100 Salary (at REDBLACKS, Friday)

Robinson would make our Most Fun to Watch team as the 6’8 hybrid receiver/tight end has turned three of his 19 receptions into majors. With the Ticats playing their season finale, this has the feel of a game where Robinson can surpass his season-best four targets in Week 16 and give pivot Bo Levi Mitchell a surefire target waiting to happen near the goal line. He’s projected for 5.8 FP but we like Robinson to record his third double-digit outing while offering hope of playing a Delcan Cross-like role for someone in 2025.

Tevin Jones, Elks, $8,500 Salary (vs. Argonauts, Friday)

Friday’s Argos-Elks matchup has the potential to light up the scoreboard. If so, count on Jones to be involved. After scoring at least 18.3 points three times between Weeks 10-13, Jones’ fantasy production tapered off until he tallied 13.6 FP in Week 19. The league leader with 18.9 yards per catch, Jones has four receptions of better than 30 yards, making him a solid sleeper option against an Argos pass defence that has allowed 32 completions of 30+ yards. His 12.2 FP looks good, but we feel Jones can give fantasy players an 18-20 FP outing.

Keric Wheatfall, Blue Bombers, $2,500 Salary (at Alouettes, Saturday)

Let’s end the season with a familiar face to our section. Wheatfall has two games of at least 14 FP of the six games he’s appeared in. Winnipeg needs a win to assure themselves of the West Division title and a home date in the November 2 West Final, so getting Wheatfall and his deep speed involved will help. He has two receptions of at least 61 yards among his 12 catches and averages 22.2 yards each time he pulls in the ball. A 10 FP outing is his projection, but Wheatfall will be closer to 17-19 FP if Zach Collaros gets him involved early.