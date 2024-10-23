Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 21

How about that 2024 season, eh?

This year has been one the most exciting ones that I have ever seen in all of my years covering the CFL. It’s been competitive across the board in both Divisions, and there’s been a ton of insane no-lead-is-safe endings and playmakers well..making a ton of plays.

In true 2024 fashion, the excitement is coming down to the final week of the regular season. The locations of the Western Semi-Final and the Western Final will be determined on Saturday. What a treat.

Here’s one storyline to follow in each game in Week 21.

WILL OTTAWA HEAD INTO THE PLAYOFFS WITH A WIN?

Hamilton at Ottawa | Friday, October 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET

It’s been a few weeks since the Ottawa REDBLACKS have won a game. Their last victory was back in Week 14 against the Toronto Argonauts. Now they face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their final game of the regular season before turning their attention to Toronto in the Eastern Semi-Final on November 2.

Last week against the Argos, it took until the fourth quarter for Ottawa to get going. They almost rallied an epic comeback at BMO Field, scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter, not to mention the special teams unit executing two successful onside kicks in a row.

While this game doesn’t technically mean anything in the standings, the REDBLACKS will still want to give their fans a win in their final game at TD Place this year and will want to head into the post-season riding the high of a victory. Can they get it done against the Ticats?

ELKS TO HIT CAREER MILESTONES?

Toronto at Edmonton | Friday, October 25 | 9:30 p.m. ET

This matchup between Toronto and Edmonton is much like the game before it. There isn’t anything technically on the line with the Argos hosting the Eastern Semi-Final on Nov. 2 and the Elks out of a playoff spot.

That being said, Friday’s game is one last chance to see Edmonton before they head into their off-season. There’s a chance that a few Elks could hit some career-highs, assuming they play in the game and aren’t resting in the final outing of the year.

Eugene Lewis is riding a seven-game receiving touchdown streak. He has nine total on the season, the most in the CFL, and is just one away from tying his career-high. His 982 receiving yards is good for sixth in the league and he needs just 18 yards to hit 1,000 for the third time in his career.

Nyles Morgan leads the CFL in defensive tackles (102) and needs just five more to tie his career-high (107) that he hit in 2023 with the Elks.

WIN AND THEY’RE ON TOP

Winnipeg at Montreal | Saturday, October 26 | 3:00 p.m. ET

The storyline in this game is simple for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers: win and you host the Western Final.

With the Bombers up by one point on the Roughriders and currently in first place in the West Division, they can seal the top spot with a win against Montreal on Saturday afternoon. A tie would also do the trick as the Bombers hold the season series against Saskatchewan.

Winnipeg is returning from their final bye week of the season looking to bounce back from a loss in Week 19 against the Toronto Argonauts that snapped their eight-game winning streak.

Montreal already has the top of the East locked up and will be hosting the Eastern Final on November 9. That doesn’t mean they’ll be letting their feet off the gas, however. Zach Collaros and his Bombers will be getting the Als’ best as Montreal looks to improve on their 6-2 home record before heading into the playoffs.

THE BRETT LAUTHER REDEMPTION ARC

Calgary at Saskatchewan | Saturday, October 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET

After missing four of his seven field goal attempts in Week 11, Brett Lauther shouldered the blame for his team’s loss. It was admirable, and not entirely necessary since football is a team game, after all.

“Single-handedly losing that one for the guys was tough,” he told reporters after Saskatchewan’s 27-24 loss to the Als.

“I feel like the biggest liability on the team right now,” he continued. “It’s never a good feeling but all I can do is come out and go back to work tomorrow and move on.”

Since that week, Lauther did, in fact, go to work, and has missed just one field goal. Yes, the Riders kicker has gone 26/27 in the three-point department since that tough outing against Montreal. His only miss was against Winnipeg in Week 13 where he hit two of his three attempts. He’s also the only kicker in the CFL that has hit all of his convert attempts, going 39/39 through 20 weeks.

Heading into the final week of the regular season and into the post-season, Lauther is getting hot at just the right time. The Riders may have a chance to host the Western Final if Winnipeg loses earlier on Saturday afternoon. Every point matters in any game, but especially if the top of the West is on the line against Calgary.