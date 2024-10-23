Time to Shine: Team award winners enter spotlight

TORONTO — Six team award winners from each CFL club are advancing to the next stage of voting on the road to the CFL Awards, presented by Securian Canada.

“CFL Awards is an incredible evening of celebration, but it’s also more,” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The awards are proof of what people can achieve through hard work and passion. We’re thrilled to honour our players and we couldn’t be prouder to have Securian Canada by our side, as we also look to inspire the next generation of CFL stars from coast to coast to coast.”

The winners were selected by each team’s head coach and the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC). Voters were tasked with selecting players whose on-field performances best represent the team’s Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, and Most Outstanding Rookie.

Team award winners will now move on to a second round of voting to determine division finalists, which will be announced on October 31. The East and West Division nominees will go head-to-head in Vancouver during the sold-out CFL Awards on Thursday, November 14, as part of the Grey Cup Festival. CFL ON TSN fan-favourites Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall will host the evening ceremony from the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Viewers can tune in via the league’s livestreaming platform, CFL+.

“We’re proud to be this year’s sponsor of the CFL Awards in addition to our ongoing agreement with the league as its official life insurance partner,” said Nigel Branker, Chief Executive Officer, Securian Canada. “These awards are a testament to the talent, discipline and excellence found today within the league. On behalf of the entire Securian Canada team, I’d like to congratulate all the selected players and wish them the best of luck in the next round.”

Securian Canada’s sponsorship of the awards is part of its ongoing commitment to championing excellence in football on and off the field. As part of its partnership with the league, Securian Canada is also the presenting sponsor of the CFL’s Diversity in Football program. Every year, the program opens doors across the league for candidates from under-represented communities to learn, work and grow within the game they love.

The 111th Grey Cup, featuring the internationally-acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest will be broadcast live across the nation on CTV, TSN and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in on CFL+.

2024 TEAM AWARD WINNERS

​* Denotes a unanimous selection

Most Outstanding Player

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Most Outstanding Canadian

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Most Outstanding Rookie