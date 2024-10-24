Argos, Elks battle on Friday Night Football in Edmonton

EDMONTON — The Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks close out a Friday night doubleheader and their respective regular seasons when they meet at Commonwealth Stadium.

Toronto earned the right to host the Eastern Semi-Final with a 38-31 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 20.

Edmonton is going to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season but can finish with their most wins since 2019 with a victory.

Ryan Dinwiddie is going to share the playing time at quarterback, with both Cameron Dukes and Nick Arbuckle likely to see action under centre.

It’ll be Dukes getting the start, a role he filled for much of the first nine weeks of the season. Over 192 pass attempts, he’s completed 138 passes for 1,404 yards and seven touchdowns.

Receiver Makai Polk needs 98 yards to reach 1,000 in his first season, while Tommy Nield and Kevin Mital may also see significant playing time.

The Elks will be rolling with their regulars, meaning Devodric Bynum leads a secondary that includes Loucheiz Purifoy. Both Bynum and Purifoy have five interceptions on the season.

In the ground game, Dinwiddie will have the opportunity to get all three of Ka’Deem Carey, Daniel Adeboboye and Deonta McMahon in action if he chooses. Carey is just 29 yards shy of reaching a career high, Adeboboye is averaging just over four yards per carry and McMahon has three touchdowns.

Allowing 97.3 yards per game, the Elks front seven is hoping to rebound from giving up 134 rushing yards to Calgary back in Week 19. It’s another chance for linebackers Nick Anderson and Nyles Morgan to add to their 106 and 103 defensive tackles.

When the ball gets into the hands of the Elks, Tre Ford will take control of the pocket. The game serves as a final tryout to showcase he can handle the starting role heading into the off-season.

With a 5-4 record over the past nine games, Ford’s hoping to see continued growth as the season comes to a close.

“We want to go win, I think that’s the big thing,” he told reporters.

“I know we’re not in a situation to go to the playoffs and chase the Grey Cup. Not every team gets the opportunity to do that but we’re still professionals so when we step on the field, we’re trying to win.”

With Ford, Justin Rankin and Javon Leake all capable of carrying the football in the run game, it should help open up space downfield for Tevin Jones and Eugene Lewis to make plays.

Speaking of Rankin, he rushed for 140 yards on 10 carries in his team’s loss to the Stamps and now has 717 on the season.

Statistically, the Argos defence has been a tale of two teams. In the secondary, they’re allowing 294.8 yards per game, a total that puts them eighth. Defensive back Tarvarus McFadden intercepted a Dru Brown pass last week. If he can step up again and Dinwiddie gets strong performances out of Benjie Franklin and Royce Metchie, it’ll make life tough for Ford through the air.

Up front for the Argos, they’ve been the best team in the CFL at limiting yards. While lineup changes are going to happen throughout the game, it remains a point of pride for the defence as defensive linemen Jared Brinkman, Jake Ceresna and Ralph Holley have all put together strong seasons.

Elks head coach Jarious Jackson has been happy with the effort level and isn’t expecting a let down in the team’s final game given the way they’ve played of late.

“These guys fight for one another,” Jackson told reporters.

“They’re out here having fun. It could be at the other end of the spectrum and we could be pulling teeth to get guys to come out here and compete and get ready to go win a football game. To me, this doesn’t seem like a team that’s not going to the playoffs.”

A road win to end the season would be a welcomed way to head into the playoffs for Toronto.

The Elks can reach seven wins for the first time since 2019.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. Catch the action on TSN. International and U.S. audiences can watch on CFL+.

