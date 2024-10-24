Checking Down: Team awards headline Week 21

TORONTO — Each team has announced six award nominees who will be advancing to the next stage of voting on the road to the CFL Awards, presented by Securian Canada.

Linebacker Tyrice Beverette and defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. have been nominated for multiple awards by the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders respectively, same as running back Brady Oliveira with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Veterans Bo Levi Mitchell and Eugene Lewis led the way for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks with both being nominated for Most Outstanding Player.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Week 21.

BC LIONS

– Christophe Beaulieu is at the head of the class for Week 20 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF for his performance against the Calgary Stampeders (CFL.ca).

– Lions head coach Rick Campbell indicated that quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. might be the starter for the Western Semi-Final against either the Saskatchewan Roughriders or Winnipeg Blue Bombers (TSN.ca).

– Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett talked about the return of Adams Jr. to the lineup and his game against the Stampeders in Week 20 in this week’s edition of The Waggle Podcast (CFL.ca).

– Receiver Justin McInnis led the way for the Lions by being nominated for two awards (Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian). The other nominees are defensive back Garry Peters (Most Outstanding Defensive Player), offensive lineman Jarell Broxton (Most Oustanding Offensive Lineman), kicker Sean Whyte (Most Outstanding Special Teams Player), linebacker Ayinde Eley (Most Outstanding Rookie) (BCLions.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks 2024 team awards were announced Wednesday, as the CFL unveiled the best from all nine CFL clubs this season. The Elks list of nominees includes two unanimous selections, a repeat nominee from 2023, and a former East Division Most Outstanding Player in Eugene Lewis. Joining Lewis as 2024 Elks award winners are Martez Ivey (Offensive Lineman), Nyles Morgan (Defensive), Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (Canadian), Jake Julien (Special Teams), and Nick Anderson (Rookie) (GoElks.com).

– Lewis and Morgan are looking for career milestones as they close out the regular season with a Week 21 matchup against the Argonauts, writes CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Quarterback Jake Maier took first-team reps in practice for the Stampeders ahead of their matchup against the Roughriders on Saturday as pivot Matthew Shiltz deals with an injury (Todd Saelhof, Calgary Herald).

– For the third time in his career, receiver Reggie Begelton is the Calgary Stampeders’ nominee for the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Player award while linebacker Cameron Judge is a double nominee, earning the nod for both the Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Canadian awards. The team’s other representatives for the league’s major awards are centre Sean McEwen (Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman), defensive lineman Clarence Hicks (Most Outstanding Rookie) and kicker René Paredes (Most Outstanding Special Teams Player) (Stampeders.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The nominees for the Saskatchewan Roughriders include defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. (Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player), receiver Samuel Emilus (Most Outstanding Canadian), Logan Ferland (Most Outstanding Offensive lineman) and Trevor Reid (Most Outstanding Rookie) (Riderville.com).

– Milligan Jr. said it’s an honour to be recognized with nominations to three different awards for his efforts during the 2024 regular season with the Riders (Riderville.com).

– The defensive back missed most of 2023 with a season-ending toe injury, but put in the work during the off-season to lead the league in interceptions with eight picks (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com).

– Kicker Brett Lauther is 26 of 27 since missing four kicks in Week 11, getting hot at the right time as the Riders head into the post-season. Saskatchewan could clinch the West Division title with a win over the Stampeders coupled with a loss by the Blue Bombers (Kristina Costabile, CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers nominees are running back Brady Oliveira (Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian), cornerback Tyrell Ford (Most Outstanding Defensive Player), left tackle Stanley Bryant (Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman), placekicker Sergio Castillo (Most Outstanding Special Teams Player) and receiver Ontaria Wilson (Most Outstanding Rookie) (BlueBombers.com).

– The Bombers need a win or a tie against the Alouettes in Week 21 to clinch the West Division title for the fourth consecutive season (Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press via CBC News).

– Receivers Nic Demski and Ontaria Wilson are nearing the 1,000-yard mark, but are focused on getting the win and preparing for yet another playoff run for the Blue Bombers (Ed Tait, BlueBombers.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 20 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– Hamilton nominated quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (Most Outstanding Player), defensive back Jamal Peters (Most Outstanding Defensive Player), receiver Kiondre Smith (Most Outstanding Canadian), offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg (Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman), kicker Marc Liegghio (Most Outstanding Special Teams Player) and receiver Shemar Bridgers (Most Outstanding Rookie).

– Mitchell is close to claiming his first passing yards title since his career began back in 2012 with the Stampeders. It is the third time the pivot surpassed 5,000 passing yards and the first with the Tiger-Cats (Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Quarterback Chad Kelly is at the head of the class for Week 20 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– The Argonauts also announced their nominees for the awards, including running back Ka’Deem Carey for Most Outstanding Player, Janarion Grant for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, defensive back DaShaun Amos for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu as Most Outstanding Canadian and offensive lineman Ryan Hunter for Most Outstanding Offensive Linema (Argonauts.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– The nominees for the REDBLACKS are receiver Justin Hardy (Most Outstanding Player), Michael Wakefield (Most Outstanding Defensive Player), offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais (Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman), linebacker Adarius Pickett (Most Outstanding Special Teams Player) and receiver Kalil Pimpleton (Most Outstanding Rookie) (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– The nominations gives two of the REDBLACKS’ unsung heroes a well-deserved moment in the spotlight, writes Don Brennan (Ottawa Citizen).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Montreal announced their nominees for the CFL Awards, including Tyrice Beverette (Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player), Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (Most Outstanding Canadian), Pier-Olivier Lestage (Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman), James Letcher Jr. (Most Outstanding Special Teams Player) and Geoffrey Cantin-Arku (Most Outstanding Rookie) (MontrealAlouettes.com).

– Beverette is one of the players who have excelled in both defence and special teams this season, being recognized for both awards by the Alouettes (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).