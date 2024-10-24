It’s Good: Ticats extend Marc Liegghio through 2026

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that they have signed National placekicker Marc Liegghio to a two-year contract extension, keeping him in Hamilton through the 2026 season.

Liegghio, 27, has played 66 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2023-2024) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-2022), converting 117 of 138 field goal attempts (84.8 per cent), with a career-long of 55 yards, while also converting 125 of 139 convert attempts (89.9 per cent).

The five-foot-seven, 198-pound native of Woodbridge, Ont. was named the Tiger-Cats’ Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for 2024 after converting 39 of his 44 field goals (88.6 per cent) and 37 of his 38 convert attempts (97.4 per cent).

Liegghio was originally selected by the Blue Bombers in the fifth round, 39th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft after four seasons (2016-2020) at Western University.