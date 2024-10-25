Stamps, Riders close out regular season Saturday night

REGINA — No one can blame the Saskatchewan Roughriders for scoreboard watching on Saturday.

If the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lose to the Montreal Alouettes, Saskatchewan will be playing for first in the West Division and the right to host the Western Final on Nov. 9 when they welcome the Calgary Stampeders to Mosaic Stadium to close out the regular season schedule.

Regardless of the stakes, it’s an opportunity to prepare for the playoffs in the case of the Roughriders and a chance to end a disappointing season on a high for the Stampeders.

Veteran quarterback Trevor Harris has seen the Stamps defence once this season when he completed 16 of 18 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown in a 37-29 Week 16 win.

Samuel Emilus and KeeSean Johnson, if they play after being named game-time decisions, and Kian Schaffer-Baker will be Harris’ primary targets. If Emilus and Johnson are out, more balls will go the way of Dhel Duncan-Busby and Jerreth Sterns.

Despite their 4-12-1 record, the Stamps secondary has been a bright spot, allowing the fourth fewest yards through the air per game with 276.1. Tre Roberson picked off his fourth pass of the season in Calgary’s loss to Hamilton in Week 20 and will be accompanied by veteran Demerio Houston, Ben Labrosse, Tyler Richardson and Kobe Williams in trying to shutdown Harris’ targets.

The veteran pivot is trying not to think about what could or couldn’t be on the line come game time but instead wants to emphasize execution.

“Out of our control, we’re just preparing as if it’s a normal week, playoff week,” Harris told reporters of the situation.

“I’m just excited to be back playing. I think it just comes down to us focusing on us. It’s not about the result. The result is us getting in the playoffs, that’s important, but it’s more about who we’re becoming in the process.”

Running back AJ Ouellette showed no signs of rust back in Week 19 when he ran for 84 yards on 14 carries in his first game since Week 11 but is listed as a game-time decision. Should he not be in the lineup, Thomas Bertrand-Hudon will take over the handoffs.

There may not be a better opportunity to run the ball, as the Stamps are last in the league giving up 128.9 yards a game. It’s not a front seven that lacks talent, however, as defensive lineman Clarence Hicks found his way to the quarterback for a pair of sacks against the Ticats and Micah Awe is also a presence at linebacker.

Matthew Shiltz is out at quarterback for Calgary, which means Jake Maier gets the start with Tommy Stevens serving as his backup.

Maier will be looking downfield for leading receiver Reggie Begelton and Marken Michel.

Defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. is the league leader in interceptions with eight but like many of his teammates is a game-time decision. Regardless, Jayden Dalke and Nelson Lokombo are needed in support to limit production through the air. As a unit, they’re surrendering 294.4 yards per game.

The defensive front is where the Riders really shine. Linemen Bryan Cox Jr., Micah Johnson and Malik Carney have made it a priority to disrupt the timing of quarterbacks and stuff the run. Collectively, they have 16 sacks.

This week, it’s about stopping Dedrick Mills. The tailback rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries the last time the two teams met. He can also set a new career high with just eight yards.

No matter the circumstances, Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson wants his team to come out with intensity.

“The goal for us is to show up, play well and finish,” Dickenson told reporters.

“It’s just like anything else, you’re trying to make sure that people know you’re a professional football player and professional coach. That you will show up and do your job to the best of your ability with maximum effort.”

Saskatchewan can get to double digit wins for the first time since the 2019 season.

Calgary is trying to avoid finishing 0-9 on the road.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. Canadian fans can watch the game on TSN. U.S. and International audiences can tune in on CFL+.

— With files from Stampeders.com and Riderville.com