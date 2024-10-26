3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 21 win over Saskatchewan

REGINA — 81 games later, another CFL regular season is in the books. The Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders contested the regular season finale from Mosaic Stadium on Saturday evening and it was the Stamps who took advantage of a Riders team that was resting key personnel ahead of the playoffs.

Calgary’s Jake Maier stepped up big time in place of the injured Matt Shiltz, helping his squad with three touchdown passes in what was a solid showing on offence. Calgary’s defence also came to play, limiting Saskatchewan to just 210 yards of net offence and one touchdown.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Stampeders’ win over the Roughriders in Week 21.

293 – JAKE MAIER PASSING YARDS

Back in the lineup from the start after Shiltz was placed on the injured list, Maier certainly didn’t disappoint in his final appearance of the season. Maier threw for 293 passing yards and three touchdowns, missing on just seven of his 26 attempts.

Maier got to his soaring yards total with three plays of greater than 30 yards, and wasn’t afraid to chuck the ball downfield early and often en route to the win.

164 – DEDRICK MILLS SCRIMMAGE YARDS

Helping out his quarterback from the backfield was Dedrick Mills, who was quietly effective on the ground and through the air. Mills ran for 128 yards on 20 attempts while also catching two balls for an additional 36 yards.

Mills’ biggest play of the day was a 61-yard scamper in the final minutes of the game, but by then the result had already been decided. His most timely gain was a 29-yard catch and run down the left sideline which kickstarted a scoring drive in the third quarter.

0 – SASKATCHEWAN POINTS OFF OF TURNOVERS

Two lost fumbles by Reggie Begelton and Peyton Logan could’ve been much costlier, but the Calgary defence was resolute after seeing the offence lose the football.

The Riders were unable to produce any points off of turnovers in what was a dominant display by the Stamps defence. They kept Saskatchewan out of the end zone through three quarters and stifled the Riders on second down, limiting them to just nine conversions.