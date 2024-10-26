3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 21 win over Toronto

EDMONTON – It may have been the last game of the season for the Edmonton Elks regardless of the outcome, but they left everything on the field against the Toronto Argonauts.

Lead changes, massive throws and forcing overtime were all part of the back and forth between the two teams, but the Elks fought until the final whistle to end their season on a high note.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Elks win over the Argonauts in Week 21.

406 – COMBINED YARDS FROM TRE FORD

The Edmonton Elks had already been eliminated from the playoff race, and with Tre Ford‘s contract expiring at the end of the year, questions have risen about if he will be back in Edmonton in 2025. While that question was not answered by the end of the game, Ford’s dedication to the Elks and winning the final game of the season was.

Ford threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and also added 81 yards on the ground, throwing two touchdown passes of over 40 yards in the win and pushing for the Elks to force overtime, which eventually led to a win, as he connected with Zach Mathis for a touchdown with less than a minute to play.

31 – FOURTH QUARTER POINTS

Going into the fourth quarter, the Argonauts led the Elks 20-9, having a comfortable lead despite injuries to Cameron Dukes and Damonte Coxie forcing backup players into the game.

But the Elks would answer with 21 points in the final frame of action, though the Argonauts responded to Edmonton’s scoring with points of their own, as their 10 points including a final Lirim Hajrullahu field goal attempt from 16 yards out evening the score at 30-30 to force overtime.

1 – POINTS NEEDED IN WALK-OFF ROUGE

Of course there can only be one walk-off scoring play in an overtime situation, but the play came down to the Elks making a decision of either attempting a field goal, or trying for a game-ending rouge, after Toronto failed to score on their turn on offence.

Edmonton decided to put the faith into Jake Julien, who successfully punted 54 yards past the Toronto end zone and scored a single to secure one final win on the season for Edmonton.