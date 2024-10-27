Double Double: McInnis, Oliveira make history as league leaders

TORONTO — Justin McInnis and Brady Oliveira have made CFL history in 2024.

The BC Lions receiver and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back are the first Canadian duo ever to lead the league in receiving and rushing yards respectively.

It’s the perfect combination of a breakout pass-catcher in McInnis with an established powerhouse running back in Oliveira. The former ascended amidst one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the league to become the top aerial threat in the CFL, while the latter continued a dominating run he started in 2023.

McInnis caught 92 passes for 1,469 yards and seven touchdowns while also leading in receiving grade among all wide receivers with at least 25 snaps played. The veteran also led the league in receiving first downs (68), explosive plays (43) and contested catches (25).

The receiver achieved those numbers despite injuries to starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and an adaptation period for a returning Nathan Rourke, as both relied on the six-foot-five pass-catcher to make contested catch after contested catch.

Oliveira meanwhile rushed for 1,353 yards and three majors to once again earn the rushing crown. The tailback is the heart and soul of the Bombers, helping the team clinch the West Division title for the fourth straight season. The Blue and Gold started the season 0-4 as Oliveira dealt with minor injuries before winning 11 of the last 14 games with their running back leading the way.

The Winnipeg native also lapped all runners in yards after contact with 900 while finishing second in rushing first downs (62) and missed tackles forced (46). One of the most impressive aspects of Oliveira’s run is his efficiency despite a very high volume, rushing for 5.7 yards per carry even with opponents knowing he was getting the ball more often than any other runner in the league. Oliveira also added 57 catches for 476 yards and a major as a pass-catcher, finishing with 1,829 yards from scrimmage.

McInnis and Oliveira’s performances were crucial for their teams to make the post-season. The Lions finished third in the West Division with a 9-9 record and will travel to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Semi-Final. The winner heads to Winnipeg to face Oliveira and the West Division Champions Bombers.

The Playoffs begin on Saturday, November 2, with the Ottawa REDBLACKS facing the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field at 3:00 p.m. ET, followed by Lions and Riders at 6:30 p.m. ET.