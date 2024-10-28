3 stats that could loom large in the Eastern Semi-Final

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS face off on Saturday, November 2 in the Eastern Semi-Final for a chance to play the Montreal Alouettes.

These two teams met only two weeks ago with the Argos coming out on top 38-31 in a game that wasn’t as close as the scoreboard indicates.

That’s because Ottawa scored 25 points in the fourth quarter with two onside kick recoveries to close the gap in what had been a Double Blue dominant performance up to that point.

If the REDBLACKS want to come out on top on Saturday, they’ll need to start faster to keep a potentially explosive Argonauts offence in check.

CFL.ca brings you three stats that could loom large in the Eastern Semi-Final.

16-of-25 – SECOND DOWN CONVERSION

The Argonauts controlled most of their matchup against the REDBLACKS due to an offence that was able to extend drive after drive. Toronto converted 16 of 25 second down opportunities on their way to 434 yards of net offence.

The Boatmen had seven different receivers catching passes, with Chad Kelly completing 21 of 26 passes for a 12.7 yard per pass average, providing a challenge for the REDBLACKS in the rematch.

1,343 – RECEIVING YARDS

Justin Hardy was one of if not the best player for the REDBLACKS in 2024, finishing second in receiving yards with 1,343. If Ottawa advances, it’ll likely be because Hardy was his dominant self against the Double Blue.

Hardy caught 13 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in two matchups against the Argos this season, while pivot Dru Brown threw for 749 yards and five touchdowns over the two matchups combined. If Hardy is kept in check, the REDBLACKS could unleash one of the deepest receiver groups in the CFL with the likes of Kalil Pimpleton, Dominique Rhymes or Bralon Addison.

8 – SACKS

Five players tied for the league leading in sacks with eight. Four of those play for the Argonauts and REDBLACKS. Ottawa’s Michael Wakefield and Lorenzo Mauldin IV alongside Toronto’s Jake Ceresna and Ralph Holley are all a threat to sack the quarterback on any given play.

The Argos and REDBLACKS allowed 40 sacks each in the regular season, tied for second worst mark among all teams. That means there will be opportunity for these pass rushers to get home and make the difference in the Eastern Semi-Final.