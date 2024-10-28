CFL Fantasy Rewind: Ottawa’s receivers lead the way

TORONTO — The last week of the regular season offered a plethora of point in both fantasy and real life.

Seven of the eight times scored 27 points or more, giving fantasy players a roller coaster of a weekend in their CFL Fantasy matchups.

There were multiple paths towards a fantasy championship, but your chances were that much higher if you selected Edmonton’s Tre Ford and Ottawa’s Kalil Pimpleton.

CFL.ca brings you the CFL Fantasy lineup of Week 21.

RELATED

» Matchups Set: Semi-Final Saturday heads to Toronto and Saskatchewan

» Elks end season with walk-off overtime win over Argos

» REDBLACKS end losing run with victory against Tiger-Cats

» MMQB: One question for each non-playoff team

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Quarterback

Tre Ford, EDM – 33.1 FP

Ford ended the season with a bang. The National pivot completed 16 of 25 passes for 325 yards and three majors while also rushing six times for 81 yards on his way to leading the team to a 31-30 overtime win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The quarterback figures to remain a key fantasy piece going into 2025 with his ability to score points in with both his arms and legs.

Running Backs

Javon Leake, EDM – 28.9 FP

Speaking of key fantasy pieces, Leake emerged this season as one of the most intriguing players to use on your lineup after assuming a full-time running back position.

It was no different in Week 21 when Leake rushed eight times for 128 yards while also catching two passes for 80 yards and a touchdown as an explosive threat from every position (running back, receiver, kick returner).

Deonta McMahon – TOR, 20.7 FP

Another back that excelled in two different phases in Week 21 was McMahon, who scored both as a runner and as a pass-catcher.

Overall McMahon finished with 67 yards and two touchdowns and could be an interesting complimentary piece in the backfield for the Boatmen.

Wide Receivers

Kalil Pimpleton, OTT – 28.9 FP

Pimpleton also broke out in a big way in 2024 and was featured in the fantasy lineup of the week multiple times.

He ended the season with a six-catch-167-yard performance, adding a 65-yard touchdown to help the REDBLACKS go into the post-season with some much-needed momentum.

Steven Dunbar Jr., HAM – 27 FP

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats passing offence featured at least one player in the CFL Fantasy Rewind almost every week of the season after leading the league in passing yards.

Dunbar Jr. was the Week 21 Ticat to show up here, registering nine catches for 180 receiving yards and scoring 27 fantasy points despite not reaching the end zone.

Flex

Bralon Addison, OTT – 22.2 FP

Addison did it all in Week 21. The veteran rushed eight times for 38 yards, caught six passes for 44 yards and a major and also added a two-point conversion for a 22.2-point performance.

Defence

Calgary Stampeders, 9 FP

The only defence in Week 21 to allow fewer than 27 points was Calgary’s, who kept a Saskatchewan Roughriders team with their heads on the post-season to only 12 points.

Calgary’s defence also registered three sacks and a fumble recovery for nine total fantasy points.