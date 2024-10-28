Kyndryl to power CFL’s digital transformation journey

TORONTO — Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, has been selected as the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Official Digital Modernization Partner. Kyndryl and Kyndryl Consult will enhance the CFL’s employee experience by managing the end-to-end delivery of IT services while also transforming IT support to enable effective collaboration anytime and anywhere, using a variety of devices and channels. ​

Kyndryl will also manage the IT modernization of the league’s 24/7 service desk to improve the user experience and simplify support processes to ensure all CFL devices are secure, up-to-date and functioning optimally with endpoint management solutions. Kyndryl will provide on-site support, creating a user-friendly space designed to address the diverse IT needs of employees.

RELATED

» Matchups Set: Semi-Final Saturday heads to Toronto and Saskatchewan

» Learn more about Diversity Is Strength Conversations and listen to podcasts here

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

“Kyndryl is excited to team with the CFL, an important sports organization in Canada that has a rich history and tradition,” said Farhaz Thobani, President, Kyndryl Canada. “Together, we will help the league deliver a best-in-class experience for its employees and fans while positioning the CFL for further digital growth and innovation.”

Kyndryl will also present CFL Diversity is Strength Conversations powered by SiriusXM beginning in 2025. The podcast series, that is recorded, produced and broadcast by SiriusXM, focuses on raising awareness and promoting meaningful discussion for diversity and inclusion across football and the entire Canadian sporting landscape.

The annual series opens in February in support of Black History Month, before continuing with International Women’s Day in March, Asian Heritage Month in May, Pride in June, and Truth and Reconciliation in September. The series has featured athletes, leaders, trailblazers, champions, Hall of Fame members, award-winning journalists and Olympians – all of whom are working tirelessly to create positive change to make sports more welcoming for everyone.

“Kyndryl delivers an incredible level of service and an unrivaled dedication to customer care,” said Tyler Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer, CFL. “But beyond their tremendous IT support, we are blown away by their genuine desire to help build up Canadian football and deepen its impact in communities across Canada and around the world.”

“As part of Kyndryl’s longstanding commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity, we are proud to support the Canadian Football League’s podcast series, which furthers the crucial dialogue surrounding diversity and inclusion in sports. This initiative aligns with our values and commitment to fostering an environment where everyone can thrive and feel welcomed,” said Thobani.

ABOUT KYNDRYL

​Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.