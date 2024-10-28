REDBLACKS sign National LB Dan Basambombo

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday they have signed National linebacker Dan Basambombo.

The 27-year-old Basambombo returns to the REDBLACKS team that selected him with a Territorial Pick in the second round, 19th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft.

The Laval product appeared in 10 games from 2021 to 2022, recording six special teams tackles, before missing the 2023 season due to injury.

Prior to returning to Ottawa, Basambombo spent time with the Calgary Stampeders earlier this season.