CFL Injury Reports: Division Semi-Finals

TORONTO — Injury reports for the participants in the Eastern and Western Semi-Final games will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Saturday, Nov. 2 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Bennett Williams
|DB
|Head
|Full
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Alonzo Addae
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Ty Cranston
|DB
|Neck
|Limited
|Lucas Cormier
|LB
|Hand
|Limited
|Silas Stewart
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Cyrille Hogan-Saindon
|OL
|Elbow
|Full
|Justin Hardy
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|Nick Mardner
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Jamal Morrow
|RB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Marco Dubois
|FB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Arm
|Full
|Isiah Cage
|OL
|Hip
|Full
|Damonte Coxie
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Cameron Dukes
|QB
|Hip
|Limited
|John Edouard
|DB
|Elbow
|Full
|Dylan Giffen
|OL
|Back
|Full
|Janarion Grant
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Daniel Kwamou
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Jonathan Jones
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Robert Priester
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Richie Sandani
|WR
|Rib
|Full
|Robbie Smith
|DL
|Personal
|Full
|Fraser Sopik
|LB
|Hand
|DNP
Saturday, Nov. 2 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Francis Bemiy Jr.
|DL
|Hamstring
|Full
|Nathan Cherry
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Jevon Cottoy
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|Ayinde Eley
|LB
|Back
|Full
|Ciante Evans
|DB
|Non-Injury Related
|DNP
|Adrian Greene
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|David Knevel
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Bo Lokombo
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Marcus Moore
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|Tyler Packer
|OL
|Hamstring
|Full
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|William Stanback
|RB
|Elbow/Shoulder
|Full
|Una Anu
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Ryquell Armstead
|RB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Adam Auclair
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Shawn Bane
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Samuel Emilus
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Peter Godber
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Frankie Hickson
|RB
|Head
|DNP
|Keesean Johnson
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Lake Korte-Moore
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Anthony Lanier II
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Rolan Milligan Jr.
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|AJ Ouellette
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Joe Robustelli
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Ryan Sceviour
|OL
|Elbow
|Full
|Melique Straker
|LB
|Hip
|Full