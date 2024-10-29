Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 29, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Division Semi-Finals

Andrew Lahodynskyj/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Injury reports for the participants in the Eastern and Western Semi-Final games will be housed here and will be updated daily.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, Nov. 2 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Bennett Williams DB Head Full
Justin Howell DB Knee Full
Alonzo Addae DB Knee Limited
Ty Cranston DB Neck Limited
Lucas Cormier LB Hand Limited
Silas Stewart LB Healthy Scratch Full
Cyrille Hogan-Saindon OL Elbow Full
Justin Hardy WR Ankle Full
Nick Mardner WR Illness DNP
Jamal Morrow RB Hamstring Full
Marco Dubois FB Shoulder DNP

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Arm Full
Isiah Cage OL Hip Full
Damonte Coxie WR Knee DNP
Cameron Dukes QB Hip Limited
John Edouard DB Elbow Full
Dylan Giffen OL Back Full
Janarion Grant WR Healthy Scratch Full
Daniel Kwamou LB Knee Full
Jonathan Jones LB Hamstring Full
Robert Priester DB Shoulder Limited
Richie Sandani WR Rib Full
Robbie Smith DL Personal Full
Fraser Sopik LB Hand DNP

BC LIONS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, Nov. 2 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name POSITION  Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Francis Bemiy Jr. DL Hamstring Full
Nathan Cherry DL Knee Full
Jevon Cottoy WR Ankle Full
Ayinde Eley LB Back Full
Ciante Evans DB Non-Injury Related DNP
Adrian Greene DB Knee Full
David Knevel OL Ankle Full
Bo Lokombo LB Shoulder Full
Marcus Moore DL Ankle Full
Tyler Packer OL Hamstring Full
Garry Peters DB Shoulder Full
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full
William Stanback RB Elbow/Shoulder Full
Una Anu OL Knee Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name POSITION  Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Ryquell Armstead RB Shoulder Full
Adam Auclair LB Knee Full
Shawn Bane WR Knee DNP
Samuel Emilus WR Healthy Scratch Full
Peter Godber OL Ankle Full
Frankie Hickson RB Head DNP
Keesean Johnson WR Healthy Scratch Full
Lake Korte-Moore DL Knee DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Healthy Scratch Full
Rolan Milligan Jr. DB Healthy Scratch Full
AJ Ouellette RB Healthy Scratch Full
Joe Robustelli WR Shoulder DNP
Ryan Sceviour OL Elbow Full
Melique Straker LB Hip Full

 

