Costabile: 3 storylines to watch in the Western Semi-Final

As we head into the playoffs, we all know the regular season doesn’t mean too much, since all teams are looking to go 1-0 in each of the winner-takes-all November games.

That being said, it’s still interesting to look back at what happened between the two clubs in the regular season.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions, who battle in the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, met twice in 2024, each getting a win at the hands of the other. BC took the first of the pair of games, 35-20, while the Riders won their most recent contest in Week 19, 39-8.

Neither of those past matchups featured the quarterback duel we are set to watch this Saturday however, with Shea Patterson going head-to-head with Vernon Adams Jr. in the first meeting and Nathan Rourke and Trevor Harris meeting in the second.

In the early season game, Adams Jr. threw for 451 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while also adding 39 yards and a major score on the ground on his way to victory. His favourite target that night was none other than league-leading receiver Justin McInnis, who hauled in his season-high 243 yards and a touchdown, catching all 14 passes thrown his way. Kicker Sean Whyte had a night to remember as well, splitting the uprights on all seven of his field goal attempts. On the other side, AJ Ouellette had two majors for the Roughriders while Samuel Emilus caught 161 yards on eight receptions in the team’s loss.

Fast forward to October and these two met again with a home playoff game on the line. Trevor Harris was efficient, connecting on 25 of 30 passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, while Brett Lauther connected on all six of his field goal attempts in the win. Rourke threw for 200 yards and two interceptions (linebackers C.J. Avery and A.J. Allen hauled in the picks) before being replaced late in the game by Chase Brice.

Who gets the best of the other this week with a trip to the Western Final on the line? We’ll have to wait and find out on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium, but until then, here are three storylines to keep an eye on as we get set for the Semi-Final.

WILL THE TAKEAWAYS CONTINUE IN THE PLAYOFFS?

If there’s one thing you need to know about the Saskatchewan Roughriders, it’s that they’re going to take the ball away.

We’ve seen it all year long with Corey Mace’s defence becoming the best in the CFL in the takeaway/giveaway department, finishing the year +26.

Rolan Milligan Jr. led the way for the Riders, picking off quarterbacks a league-leading eight times this season. The halfback was nominated for three team awards for his efforts in 2024; Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

Along with Milligan Jr.’s eight picks, the rest of the team contributed 16 more interceptions for a total of 24 (second-most in CFL). Linebacker Jameer Thurman and cover linebacker C.J. Reavis finished the year tied with Toronto’s Benjie Franklin the most fumble recoveries (three each). Defensive back Marcus Sayles also got into the action with a pair of recoveries and four interceptions.

The Lions finished the regular season -6 with 36 turnovers made, fourth-most in the CFL. BC will need to be extra cautious on Saturday to take care of the football and limit the turnovers against an active Roughriders defence.

IT’S VERNON ADAMS JR.’S TEAM… AGAIN

It was VA’s team, then it wasn’t, and now it is again as the Lions turn back to their veteran pivot in the biggest game of their season so far. Adams Jr. has had quite the journey in 2024, first starting the season red-hot and leading his Lions to a 5-1 record. He averaged 367 yards per game over that six-game spread, throwing 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions and was considered to be a front-runner for Most Outstanding Player.

Then came Week 7, a loss, where VA threw two touchdowns, two interceptions, and only 192 yards. Adams Jr. was injured in his next game against the Bombers in Week 9 and did not see any action again until Week 20. BC went 3-6 without Adams Jr. in the starting lineup and after the Week 19 loss to the Riders, head coach Rick Campbell went back to the 31-year-old in their regular season finale after the team’s playoff positioning was already determined.

The Lions were inspired in that performance, shutting down the reigning champion Montreal Alouettes, 27-3. Adams Jr. threw for 385 yards, two majors, and two picks, while also adding a touchdown and 38 yards on five carries on the ground.

With VA back in the drivers seat, the Lions will be looking for more of the offensive explosion they saw in Week 20 when they hit the field this weekend against the Roughriders. The contest will be Adams Jr.’s fourth playoff start. He’s 1-2 in the post-season, his only win coming in last year’s Western Semi-Final against Calgary.

IT’S ALL ABOUT THE TRENCHES

It’s been said plenty of times; win the line of scrimmage, win the game. The big men in the trenches don’t get enough attention, in my humble opinion, and they should. Especially in a game as important as this one.

For the Roughriders, their offensive line will have to be at their best not only in pass protection keeping Trevor Harris upright, but also in opening up holes for AJ Ouellette to find room to get down field. The Riders OL will be going against BC’s defence that has been excellent this season, finishing the year with 39 sacks, tied for second-most with Ottawa.

You could say much of the same for BC’s offensive line. The Lions have their own bruising running back in William Stanback who will be looking to pound the rock, but giving Adams Jr. time in the pocket to make his signature big plays down field will also be crucial. The Lions OL has struggled at times this year to give Adams Jr. or Nathan Rourke time and have given up a league-high 43 sacks on the year, including a season-high seven in Week 15 against Toronto.