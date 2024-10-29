Honour Roll, Week 21: Arbuckle, Webb, Als’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Nick Arbuckle, Damon Webb and the Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 21: OFFENCE

QB | Nick Arbuckle | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 30 – EDM 31

PFF Player Grade: 91.7

23-of-32 passing (71.9 per cent) for a career-high 378 yards, including a season-best 41-yard completion to Makai Polk

Third and fourth touchdown passes of the season

119.0 efficiency rating ​

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 21: DEFENCE

DB | Damon Webb | Ottawa REDBLACKS | HAM 31 – OTT 37

PFF Player Grade: 82.2

59 total defensive snaps

Three defensive tackles

Fifth interception of the season

81.4 Grade on 37 coverage snaps ​

Second Honour Roll All-Week selection (Week 13)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 21: OFFENSIVE LINE

Montreal Alouettes | WPG 28 – MTL 27

PFF unit grade: 88.5

Top-3 performers Nick Callender | 81.4 Justin Lawrence | 81.3 Pier-Olivier Lestage | 79.2



