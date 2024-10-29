Nine finalists named for 2024 Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award

TORONTO — One player from each Canadian Football League team has been nominated for this year’s Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award, which recognizes a Canadian CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans – strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities.

Presented annually since 2010, the award is named in honour of the late Jake Gaudaur – a distinguished veteran of the Second World War and the longest-serving Commissioner in CFL history – who embodied these qualities through his service to the country and the Canadian football community.

The recipient will be chosen by a committee made up of Robert Loken, Paul Thomson and Amanda Barrett from Veterans Affairs Canada, CFL ON TSN analyst and former Honorary Colonel of 417 Combat Support Squadron, Glen Suitor, CFL Players’ Association Interim Executive Director, Peter Dyakowski, and CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

The winner will be announced at the sold-out CFL Awards, presented by Securian Canada, on Thursday, November 14, as part of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. CFL ON TSN fan-favourites Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall will host the evening ceremony from the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Viewers can tune in via the league’s livestreaming platform, CFL+.

The 111th Grey Cup, featuring the internationally-acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in on CFL+.

BOSEKO LOKOMBO – BC LIONS

Lokombo has demonstrated a tremendous work ethic throughout his time with the Lions, consistently arriving early to study film, work out and prepare for the week. The 2021 winner for Most Outstanding Canadian recently obtained his Personal Training Certification in hopes of helping teammates, athletes and the community exercise and rehabilitate injuries. Lokombo serves as a team leader, sharing his positivity, perseverance and belief with others, especially the team’s defensive unit, which has featured several new starters this season. Over the past year, he has served as one of the CFL’s ambassadors for World Vision Canada, journeying to Kenya and visiting the Kakuma Refugee Camp to not only represent the organization, but also the CFL and all Canadians. At home, he has been a staple in the Lions’ community appearances, coaching for high school, community, Indigenous youth and women’s flag teams. He is also a key spokesperson for the team’s school programs, Team Up To End Racism and Energy Champions.

JACOB PLAMONDON – EDMONTON ELKS

​After suffering a significant elbow injury in Week 9, Plamondon returned in Week 17 after missing six games. Despite the setback, he remained a positive presence in the locker room, supporting his teammates during his recovery, while motivating others throughout their rehabilitation processes. This season, the versatile third-year player shifted from defensive lineman to fullback in an effort to help the team. Plamondon has shown a steady commitment to the community, and he cherishes the responsibility of coaching at youth flag football camps.

RENÉ PAREDES – CALGARY STAMPEDERS

​Now in his 13th year, Paredes is the longest-serving member of the team, moving into second place in the franchise’s list of career games. As a team captain for the past 10 seasons, he has been counted upon to share his leadership, wisdom, guidance and positivity with his teammates, and especially younger players and newcomers. Paredes is the leader of a small group of players who visit patients at the Alberta Children’s Hospital on the eve of every home game throughout the season. He represents the team at community events, like the CUPS Christmas in January dinner, and at fundraisers, such as the Kids Up Front poker tournament. During the off-season, he visits local schools as part of the Stamps’ basketball team.

JORGEN HUS – SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Hus is the longest-serving member of the team. He is the model of consistency, having only missed nine games across his nine seasons – none of which have come since 2016. He is a committed teammate, helping newcomers adjust to life in Regina. Hus has immersed himself in community work, believing in the importance of giving back to his home province and country. He is steadfast in being a reliable ambassador for the Roughriders and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. He is one of a few players to undertake the Win with Wellness presentation series training – a program that includes Ministry of Education-approved mental health resources. Since the beginning of 2023, he has made 127 school presentations through Win with Wellness and the Rider Reading program, which promotes reading and literacy, reaching 6,002 students across 28 communities. Hus has also made 27 additional community appearances in support of Grow the Game Football Camps, while also serving as a Ronald McDonald House Ambassador and visiting the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

CHRIS KOLANKOWSKI – WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Kolankowski has been the starting centre for the past two seasons after joining the team in 2021. He has persevered through a long and winding football journey, working through a release from Toronto, the lost season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and time spent on Winnipeg’s practice roster, before achieving his current role with the team. Drawing upon his previous experiences as the newcomer and learning from the veterans, Kolankowski is eager to pass along the lessons he has learned in leadership and camaraderie to the younger players on the offensive line. In the off-season, he helps run the annual Gridiron Football Camp in Oshawa, Ont., giving youth the opportunity to learn the game through a 10-week program. He speaks annually to the team at his former high school, and this past winter, he was present at his alma mater, York University’s signing day. During the season, he makes a number of community appearances and helps out with the Dakota Lancers high school football team.

DAVID BEARD – HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

​After joining the team in 2022, Beard has played in every game, including starts in every contest aside from the one immediately following his acquisition. He is a stalwart member of the offensive line, serving as a steady teammate and a reliable mentor. He prides himself on being available, showing a willingness to help in any way possible, even serving as the backup long snapper when needed. Off the field, he helps organize weekly meals between various position groups to better connect the team and build camaraderie. Beard is heavily involved in various community programs, including Play it Forward, Autism Ontario’s Try Football, Tiger-Cats High School Mentorship Program, First on the Field Flag Football, Canadian Blood Services and Food 4 Kids.

DEJON BRISSETT – TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Despite a campaign marred by a three-month injury and an arduous road to recovery, Brissett has never stopped being a force for positivity. Throughout his rehabilitation, he remained a consummate professional by continuing to attend meetings and film sessions, displaying a dogged determination to be on-hand to help his teammates whenever needed. After missing Weeks 4 to 16, he returned to the field fearlessly, giving his all during the most important stretch of the season. One of the longest tenured Argonauts, the Toronto native makes time to mentor and lead younger teammates. Brissett is an active participant in MLSE’s Huddle Up anti-bullying program and serves as an MLSE Launchpad ambassador. He coaches youth at Argos Football Clinics and at the Oakville Football Club, and he also took part in two book bag giveaways in the Rexdale neighbourhood for youth in need of school supplies.

LEWIS WARD – OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Ward has been a steadying and consistent force throughout the season as the team dealt with various injuries and all manners of adversity. His 2023 season was cut short due to a torn pectoral muscle, which required surgery. He approached a difficult rehabilitation process with tremendous work ethic and unwavering positivity to return and have one of the best statistical seasons of his career, including notching a perfect three-for-three on walk-off field goals. Ahead of the season, he was voted one of the team’s captains given his penchant for encouragement, praise and leadership. Lewis is an active supporter of the OSEG Foundation’s initiatives, including Cheers for Charity and the REDBLACKS Women’s Training Camp, while also lending his time to NCAFA minor football events. He is proud to take part in uOttawa alumni events to give back to his alma mater and the school’s community.

RÉGIS CIBASU – MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Cibasu prides himself on versatility, always displaying a willingness to serve the team in whatever capacity is required. Despite suffering a ruptured tendon in his finger that caused him to miss Weeks 4 to 18, he remained committed to attending all team meetings to support and motivate his teammates. Throughout his rehabilitation, he took the time to reach out to his teammates to put their minds at ease and reassure them that he was faring well in his recovery. He has a strong relationship with GM Danny Maciocia, dating back to his days with the Université de Montréal, and he uses that familiarity to help young players better connect with the team’s leadership. Throughout the season, he visits the Pointe Saint-Charles neighbourhood in which he grew up to speak with underserved youth, encouraging them to be active and stay in school. He works closely with Sun Youth, giving back to an organization that supported him and his family when he was young.