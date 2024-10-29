Stamps sign four American players, including DB Meiko Dotson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday they have signed four American players – defensive backs Clifford Chattman and Meiko Dotson, defensive lineman Jett Bush and receiver Mike Harley Jr.

All four players recently became free agents after finishing the 2024 Canadian Football League season on the Stampeders’ practice roster. Dotson was the only member of the group to see game action this past season – he was in uniform for a Sept. 7 contest in Edmonton and recorded one special-teams tackle.

The New Orleans product signed with the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2023. In three pre-season games for the Falcons, Chattman had seven tackles and one sack.

Chattman finished his collegiate career with two seasons at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He played 18 games with the Roadrunners and produced 90 tackles including two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble and 15 passes defended. He was named first-team all-Conference USA following his senior season in 2022 after accumulating 72 tackles and five interceptions in 14 games.

Chattman transferred to UTSA after two seasons at Texas A&M. In 17 games for the Aggies, he had 35 tackles including two tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and five passes defended.

Prior to coming to Calgary, Dotson attended rookie mini-camp with the NFL’s Houston Texans in 2022. The following year, he played nine games for New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League and made 14 tackles.

In college, Dotson played his final two seasons at Florida State. In 10 games for the Seminoles, he made 21 tackles and forced a fumble. In 2019 at Florida Atlantic, he earned first-team all-Conference USA honours after setting a school single-season record with nine interceptions while making 30 tackles.

Dotson played 12 games at Georgia Tech in 2016 and made two tackles. He had four interceptions including a pick-six and 28 tackles at Garden City (Kan.) Community College in 2017.

Harley signed with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was on Cleveland’s practice squad in 2022 and also attended the Browns’ training camp in 2023.

In 2024, he signed with United Football League’s DC Defenders and later attended training camp with teams on both sides of the border – first with the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks and then with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

In college, Harley played 59 games over five years at the University of Miami. He made 32 starts for the Hurricanes and amassed 182 receptions for 2,158 yards and 15 touchdowns. Harley also had seven carries for 36 yards and returned 12 kickoffs for 244 yards.

He was named third-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2020 after making 57 catches for 799 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.

Bush attended rookie mini-camp with the NFL’s New England Patriots earlier this year after completing his collegiate career at Texas.

In 58 collegiate games at linebacker for the Longhorns, he had 63 tackles including 7.5 tackles for loss and added three sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.