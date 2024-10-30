CFL on TSN delivers every snap of 111th Grey Cup playoffs

TORONTO — The journey to the 111th GREY CUP begins this Saturday, Nov. 2, with an anticipated Grey Cup Playoffs doubleheader.

TSN and CTV team up to deliver exclusive live coverage of the Eastern Semi-Final: Ottawa REDBLACKS @ Toronto Argonauts at 2 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps. The game is followed by the Western Semi-Final: BC Lions @ Saskatchewan Roughriders at 6 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

The complete Grey Cup Playoffs broadcast schedule is available here, with French-language coverage available on RDS.

2024 CFL PLAYOFFS

» 3 stats that could loom large in the Eastern Semi-Final

» Head To Head: Who has the edge in the Eastern Semi-Final?

» Head-to-Head: Who has the edge in the Western Semi-Final?

» Costabile: 3 storylines to watch in the Western Semi-Final

TSN and CTV’s exclusive live coverage kicks off with the CFL ON TSN’s 60-minute pre-game show, beginning at 2 p.m. ET, as the fan-favourite panel goes in-depth to preview the two games. The pre-game show features host Kate Beirness alongside analysts Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, Davis Sanchez, and Paul LaPolice in the CFL ON TSN studio.

Live coverage of the Eastern Semi-Final is led by play-by-play commentator Rod Smith and game analyst Duane Forde, with Matthew Scianitti reporting from the sidelines of Toronto’s BMO Field. TSN then heads to Regina’s Mosaic Stadium for the Western Semi-Final as Dustin Nielson delivers the call alongside game analyst Glen Suitor, with Brit Dort reporting live from the sidelines.

SPORTSCENTRE previews every Grey Cup Playoffs matchup with comprehensive news reports from all four cities leading up to Saturday’s games, with the CFL ON TSN panel, and CFL Insiders Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor, providing context and analysis on the latest news around the league. TSN.ca delivers up-to-the-minute news, roster updates, in-game highlights, must-see plays, game recaps, and analysis from the panel. TSN’s official social media accounts also feature extensive content surrounding the Grey Cup Playoffs.

Throughout the playoffs, TSN provides comprehensive content specific to CFL sports betting, with insights from TSN’s extensive roster of CFL experts, and odds powered by FanDuel, TSN’s official sportsbook partner. Each game features a pre-game Anytime Touchdown Challenge as well as odds integrated throughout the broadcast. Additionally, DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE provides a weekly Grey Cup Playoffs preview and FIRST UP’s Aaron Korolnek shares his prop bets via “Prop Shop” on X and TikTok.

As the exclusive broadcast home of the CFL, Grey Cup Playoffs coverage continues with the Eastern Final on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps, followed by the Western Final at 6 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN app.

The 111th Grey Cup airs live from Vancouver’s BC Place on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, and RDS.