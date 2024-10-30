Hall: 3 reasons why Argos defence trending up ahead of Eastern Semi-Final

From the snap count to the slant route, football is a game of timing.

The Toronto Argonauts navigated rough seas on defence for much of the 2024 regular season — hardly a surprise given the departure of former defensive coordinator Corey Mace to Saskatchewan.

But the men on the defensive side of the ball stepped up when it counted the most on the stretch run to the playoffs.

Their timing? Perfect.

“The plays are going to come — they’re going to come to you,” says Toronto middle linebacker Wynton McManis. “But for us to be a great team — for us to win a lot of these games — everybody has to be on their job. Do the job at a very, very high level — over and over and over again.”

The Argo defence did just that in the final month of the season, leading the Argos into the Eastern Semi-Final at home against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Here are three reasons why:

THE CHATTERBOXES

To hear McManis talk — and yes, this is a man with an affinity for the spoken word — the Argos needed an interpersonal upgrade to realize their potential.

“It’s never been a lack-of-effort thing,” he says. “We just upped our communication. Everyone’s attention to detail has been heightened.

“So now, there’s no way to break us, because there are no weak links.”

Standout defence, championship defence, is defined by cohesion, chemistry and compatibility.

“A lot of it has to do with guys buying in,” says co-defensive coordinator Kevin Eiben. “So we started early in training camp and took it from there. We let the veterans take over the meetings on their own and a lot of guys got a chance to meet, talk and work things out.

“And if they did have any questions, we were always available to help them out with anything.”

The result?

“We’re a hard-nosed, fast, flying, physical defence,” says Eiben. “We’ve got a bunch of great guys that are hungry — some guys that are vets and some guys new to the league.

“And they’ve really bonded together as a team.”

THE SACKMASTERS

The Argos boast a ferocious front four in Folarin Orimolade, Jake Ceresna, Derek Parish and Robbie Smith. The entire Toronto defence makes life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.

Toronto led the CFL in sacks this season with 48 – nine more than the second-place BC Lions. Seven of those sacks came in Week 19 as Toronto snapped Winnipeg’s eight-game winning streak with a 14-11 victory over the surging Blue Bombers.

“The guys up front are really bonded,” says Eiben, who works in tandem with William Fields. “I think a lot of it has to do with them spending time outside of the football field.”

And then there’s the Maxie factor, as in Demetrious Maxie.

“He really is one of the best D-line coaches in the league,” Eiben says. “He’s just a great guy that knows how to lead men and knows how to get the most out of the D-line up front.”

Given the dominance of the Toronto d-line, the Ottawa training staff might want to stock up on ice bags in advance of the Eastern Semi-Final.

“We’re concentrating on making sure that everyone knows what to do and is in the right position and making sure that we’re going 100 miles an hour,” Eiben says. “It’s play fast and go make plays.

“And then we need to make sure that our communication is right and make sure that the other team feels our pads and our physicality.”

THE X-FACTOR – WYNTON MCMANIS

In high school, McManis played quarterback and linebacker. During college, he had to give up one side of the ball and adjusted to life as a pure defender.

“I fell in love with hitting people,” says McManis, 30. “Honestly. I like throwing the ball, but I love just being able to cause havoc and hit people, and just the mind games that you’re able to play.”

Mind games?

“It feels like you’re just controlling somebody else,” he says. “It sounds crazy. It’s sounds manipulative. And it is crazy.”

Crazy or not, McManis studies so much game film and analyzes tendencies to the point that he messes with the minds of opposing quarterbacks.

“I do know what you want to do,” he says. “In that way, I can manipulate you and control you.

“I want to lock eyes with you at all times. I want you looking at me. I want your attention. That way, you know you’re not comfortable. And it’s a great feeling just being able to control and play great defence.”

Technically, McManis plays middle linebacker. His No. 1 job is to stuff the run.

In reality, McManis is the heartbeat of the Toronto defence.

“He’s pretty entertaining,” Eiben says. “He likes to be the centre of attention in regard to being around the ball. He just has a nose for being around the ball, and the ball finds him.

“And when he does find the ball, it’s a play, and usually, he’s going to take it to the end zone.”