Honour Roll, October: Loucheiz Purifoy earns top defensive mark

TORONTO – Loucheiz Purifoy, Chad Kelly and the Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line have earned full marks for October in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 18 to 21.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Returners must make 10 returns to be eligible, while kickers and punters do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OCTOBER: OFFENCE

QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto (2-1-0 in October; 10-8-0 overall)

PFF Player Grade (Two games): 94.0

37-for-49 passing (75.5 per cent)

534 passing yards and four touchdowns to zero interceptions

19 carries for 58 yards, and one touchdown

In Week 20: 21-of-26 passing for 331 yards and three touchdowns; 10 rushes for 25 yards and one major

Two Honour Roll All-Week selections this month (Weeks 19 and 20)

Honourable mentions:

92.4 | QB | Dru Brown | Ottawa

90.8 | QB | Tre Ford | Edmonton

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OCTOBER: DEFENCE

DB | Loucheiz Purifoy | Edmonton (2-1-0 in October; 7-11-0 overall)

PFF Player Grade (three games): 89.9

178 Total defensive snaps

9 defensive tackles

Fifth interception of the season (Week 18) to set a new career-high

89.4 Grade on 118 coverage snaps

Two Honour Roll All-Week selections this month (Week 19 DB and Week 18 RET)

Honourable mentions:

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OCTOBER: OFFENSIVE LINE

Montreal Alouettes (1-2-0 in October; 12-5-1 overall)

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-OCTOBER